Palantir: 3 Reasons To Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 28, 2023 9:00 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)4 Comments
Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • I missed the initial move on Palantir as I had a 'neutral/hold' rating. But after reviewing Q1 FY23 and the company's AIPCon, I am changing my stance to a 'buy'.
  • Palantir is poised to benefit from accelerated US Commercial adoption as customer counts and average pricing per customer metrics show sharp improvement.
  • 2 more quarters of GAAP net income profitability can unlock institutional and passive investor flows.
  • Management has a track record of beating expectations, consistently surprising on revenue guidance as well as actual revenue and margin prints.
  • Palantir is at a slight valuation premium relative to its historical multiples. But so long as the operating momentum and positive surprises continue, I think the stock will do well.

Allen & Co. Holds Its Annual Sun Valley Conference In Idaho

Dr Alexander Karp, CEO of Palantir

Drew Angerer

Thesis review and update

In my last article on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), I had a 'neutral/hold' stance as the leading indicators of revenue were pointing to a slowdown. Since publication, the stock has gone

US Commercial Contracts Revenue YoY

US Commercial Contracts Revenue YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

US Commercial Customers

US Commercial Customers (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Average revenue per US commercial customer QoQ

Average revenue per US commercial customer QoQ (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

US Commercial Contracts Revenue Mix

US Commercial Contracts Revenue Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

GAAP net income to common stockholders margin

GAAP net income to common stockholders margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Incremental YoY EBIT Margin

Incremental YoY EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Revenue Guidance Surprise vs Consensus

Revenue Guidance Surprise vs Consensus (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Actual Revenue Surprise vs Consensus

Actual Revenue Surprise vs Consensus (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Actual EBIT Margin Surprise vs Consensus (bps)

Actual EBIT Margin Surprise vs Consensus (bps) (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Palantir 1-yr forward PE

Palantir 1-yr forward PE (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

TTM GAAP net income to common stockholders (USD mn)

TTM GAAP net income to common stockholders (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
…. And they are doing all this in weak economic and risk off environment. What’s going to happen when things heat up?

Bullish
Vitamanrocks1 profile picture
Vitamanrocks1
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (2.76K)
Buy and forget
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.29K)
Good article, but I think near term SP500 inclusion as well as NHS contract importance are way overblown. More important to see growth in commercial contract acquisition and maintain downward trajectory of SBC.
w
1winner
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (5.38K)
Its all priced in
