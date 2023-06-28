Paul Morigi

Thesis

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) primarily operates in the oil and gas space. Over the last several years the firm has gained notoriety for being a Warren Buffett investment. Warren, or "The Oracle of Omaha", creates a ton of fan fair for the companies he owns. This has created what is close to a cult following in the investment world.

Due to this following, investors are quick to copy or follow the moves of the Oracle or the activities of his firm, Berkshire Hathaway. There are numerous articles on this site (or any other financial platform) that suggest such actions are prudent. Further, the stock price after any given purchase announcement shows that the general market agrees with this sentiment.

I hope you are sitting down for this next sentence. In the case of OXY, following Mr. Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway into a position may not be as sound advice as one might believe. The main reason for this is simple. You and I are NOT Warren Buffet and DO NOT have the backing of a massive conglomerate such as Berkshire Hathaway. You and I do not play on the same playing field, we simply can't negotiate the deals that they do. That should be obvious, but investors do not behave like it's obvious.

I will show that in a middle to bottom cycle oil price environment, most of the returns belong to Mr. Buffett and not the common investor. Only during significant diversions from the 10 year average in crude prices, will the common shareholders see significant returns to justify investment at current prices.

Operational Overview

OXY is a wonderfully operated company that has a terrific portfolio of assets in the Permian and DJ Basins that accounts for 70% of its oil and gas production. The remainder of its production comes from the Gulf of Mexico and internationally. It also has a healthy level of diversification in the chemical and midstream segments as well to round out its earnings potential.

From a producer standpoint, it's hard to find a cheaper company on a barrel produced basis. Below you can see that OXY is a far greater value than other Permian peers of comparable market caps.

Occidental Petroleum Devon Energy Pioneer Natural Resources Diamondback Energy Market Cap ($Bil) $50.0 $30.3 $46.4 $27.6 Production (MBOE/D) 1200 415 680 425 $ per MBOE/D $41.67 $73.01 $68.24 $64.94 Click to enlarge

To further expand on the value presented by OXY, the figures above do not reflect any value added for the chemical or midstream business. These two segments delivered nearly $500 million of EBIT out of the total $1.7 billion generated by the entire enterprise. Therefore, OXY represents an excellent value for the product it produces and profitability potential. However, this profitability needs to be transformed into returns for investors.

Remember Berkshire Hathaway Gets Paid First

Berkshire Hathaway owns 217 million shares of OXY, good for roughly 24% of the company. In addition to that position, Berkshire owns $9 billion worth of preferred shares which entitles the organization to an 8% dividend through 2029. This equates to $182.6 million per quarter pay out from OXY to Berkshire, a healthy drain on the company's finances.

Further, these payments are nicely protected to ensure Berkshire gets their money. These shares can't be redeemed until 2029 unless the company exceeds $4.00 per share in shareholder returns on a rolling 12 month basis. Even then, they can only be redeemed at 110% of their value for a nice little kicker. Thanks to a very solid performance during Q3 of 2022, the rolling 12-month total will be padded until Q4 of 2023.

12-month Shareholder Returns (OXY Earnings Presentation)

To further protect the preferred shares, if OXY waits until 2029, the kicker gets dropped to 105% of face value. With all of these restrictions, I view these shares as a moderate financial handcuff to OXY. They are also a somewhat large burden for the common investor who chooses to own through the commodity cycle.

$182 million may not sound like a big deal to a company that generated almost $2.9 billion in operating cash flow in Q1, but that doesn't paint the whole picture. Thanks to the mammoth year of 2022 for the energy industry, Q1's energy prices look like they are now cheap. However, the fact remains that we actually have fallen back to very near the last 10 year average for crude prices (shown below). Remember, being at the average means we are just as likely to experience a down turn as an upturn in energy prices.

Data by YCharts

Armed with this, and also the knowledge that Q2 energy prices are even lower than Q1's, we can say that cash flow available to common investors is in a downward trend and puts into question the ability for management to even come close to the highly sought after shareholder returns of $4.00 per share to unlock the handcuffs of the preferred shares.

The Lower Oil Goes, The Bigger Buffet's Share

It is no secret that OXY participates in a cyclical commodities business. As such, an investor must assume there will some very good days as well as some very bad days. The upside to an investment in OXY is very obvious, all we have to do is look at 2022, with almost $14 billion in FCF generation in just one year, and $4.69 per share in returns to shareholders. But what happens when the pendulum swings the other way?

The typical oil company will produce returns that, in some shape or form, are exponential. That is to say that the returns, when operating near break-even prices, are small or miniscule. However, when prices for crude oil pop over, the returns can be magnificent. For example, see the below FCF generation forecast of peer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), it demonstrates how a 33% increase ($60 to $80) in crude price can result in 100% increase in FCF.

PXD Earnings Presentation

Now for the unpopular part. Since energy prices are hovering near their 10 year averages, investors must be knowledgeable of the downside as well as the upside. What makes OXY less attractive is the fixed payment to the preferred shares that rack up an 8% dividend no matter the price of oil. In the graph below, it shows the exponential portion of distributable FCF allocated to the preferred shares as crude prices drop. At $64/barrel you can see the preferred shares are pushing 30% of the available cash flow to investors.

Distributable FCF vs. Crude Price (OXY 10-K)

If you work this math all the way down the price curve you will find that the preferred shares consume all available FCF at approximately $55/barrel. Granted, this is assuming a constant CAPEX structure ($1.5 billion per quarter) but it does illustrate the fact that the bottom of oil cycle will be more impactful (and less lucrative) to the common investor than OXY's peers.

NOTE: The graph above was created using the sensitivity data provided by OXY.

Is Exceeding $4.00 Returns Possible in Q2?

The short answer is yes. But I believe this will be the last quarter for some time unless oil prices sustain a prolonged rebound above $80/barrel. So far that has not been the case. Crude prices averaged $73.50/barrel in Q2 vs $76.00 in Q1, while natural gas sustained similar declines. This will reduce operating cash flows by approximately $200 million in Q2. I project this will result in approximately $0.90 returned to shareholders in Q2. This includes the $0.20 quarterly dividend.

Due to the downward pressure facing the economy with future rate hikes, and China's economy refusing the budge upward, I don't see much momentum in the upward direction for energy prices in the near term. It would appear that performance in line with Q1 or slightly lower would be a fair assumption for the remainder of 2023. This would result in dropping below the $4.00 water mark once Q3 of 2022 rolls off the books.

Commanding A Fair Price

Because of the presence of the preferred shares, I feel that OXY has a negative risk reward profile for the bottom end of the commodity cycle. This does not make OXY a poor investment, but investors must identify a price target carefully. This is particularly true for OXY since the shareholder return model is heavily skewed toward equity instead of cash like many of OXY's peers.

Many investors like to identify the price that Berkshire acquires shares to derive some psychological level of safety in their investment. I believe this is ill-advised for two main reasons.

1. Berkshire's investment goals are undoubtably different from the typical person. Berkshire as an entity, does not need to plan for sending its kids to college, saving for a big wedding, or ultimately retiring. Berkshire will live on long after all of us are gone.

2. Berkshire has a built in safety net with the preferred shares that crank out a steady 8% even at the bottom of the cycle. Additionally, if these shares are redeemed early, they have a 10% kicker to further amplify the profits.

With those two items in mind, I believe investors should be patient for an entry point that supports a 5% return in below mid-cycle price environments ($68/barrel WTI crude). Based on modeling of OXY's commodity sensitivity, I calculate this level of support to be approximately $52-$53/share and thus I rate OXY as a hold.

Risks

So far, I have emphasized how the preferred shares become more and more important as crude prices lower. Should we see a solid rebound in crude prices, the company will have the ability (and cash flow) to allow redemption of the preferred shares. This ultimately improves the health of the investment throughout the commodity cycle. A larger percentage of the cash flows will be diverted to the common shareholders, and thus supporting a higher entry point to meet our minimum return threshold.

Summary

The bottom line is that OXY is a company that is run well, with operations excelling in high growth areas like the Permian and DJ basins. That does not necessarily mean it is worthy of your investment dollars. I view the preferred shares as a hindrance to overall investment success at below average oil prices. If you are a long term shareholder, the bottom of the cycle should be on your mind as much as the top.

While Warren Buffett is a generation mind and investor, his companies have different investing goals and abilities than you or I. The goal of this article is to ensure investors don't blindly leap into an investment, and have a basis for an entry price. Having a basis for your entry price is as important as the basis for choosing any particular company to invest in. Being selective with OXY will raise your probability for long term success.