Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett's Preferred Shares Are A Drag On Performance

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • Following Warren Buffett's investment into Occidental Petroleum may not be a sound strategy for the average investor due to the different playing fields and negotiating power. I believe that in a middle-to-bottom cycle oil price environment, most of the returns belong to Buffett and not the common investor.
  • I try to provide an operational overview of OXY, highlighting its strong asset portfolio and profitability potential. I also point out that Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett's company, gets paid first due to its ownership of preferred shares, which can be a burden for common investors.
  • I conclude by rating OXY as a hold, suggesting that investors should be patient for an entry point that supports a 5% return in below-mid-cycle price environments.

Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Thesis

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) primarily operates in the oil and gas space. Over the last several years the firm has gained notoriety for being a Warren Buffett investment. Warren, or "The Oracle of Omaha", creates a ton of fan fair for the

OXY shareholder returns

12-month Shareholder Returns (OXY Earnings Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cash Flow

PXD Earnings Presentation

Berkshire Preferred Shares

Distributable FCF vs. Crude Price (OXY 10-K)

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.18K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

JunkBondage profile picture
JunkBondage
Today, 2:25 AM
Analyst
Comments (1.57K)
It is incorrect to use equity market cap divided by production in your $ per MBOE/D calculation. This does not take net debt into account. The correct way to do this calculation is to use enterprise value, not equity market cap, in the numerator. The way you have presented it is very misleading.
anil92691 profile picture
anil92691
Today, 2:04 AM
Comments (3.36K)
OXY does what Buffet wants. The company should have
1) Retired Berkshire debt first
2) Issued me bonds while the interest rates were low to do it and retired other expensive debt.
3) $30B at 4% would have been much better than the $10B at 8% preferred shares that come with strings attached.

Should focus on retiring the proffered shares debt. And while doing that should start raising dividend by 5 cents every quarter until it is $1.25. While reducing debt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.