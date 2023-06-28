binabina/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on revolutionizing patient outcomes through its novel Nanobody therapy, sonelokimab, designed to treat inflammatory diseases. The Switzerland-based company, established in 2021, concentrates on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including hidradenitis suppurativa [HS] and psoriatic arthritis. Their flagship product, sonelokimab, is a novel IL-17A/IL-17F nanobody with promising anti-inflammatory properties.

On Monday, MoonLake's stock jumped over 100% following Phase 2 HS data. The following article updates investors on MoonLake's prospects in HS.

Data by YCharts

MoonLake Q1 2023 Earnings & Public Offering

Before we begin, let's first review MoonLake's most recent financial report. During Q1 2023, MoonLake saw its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable assets decrease from $72.1 million at the close of 2022 to $63.1 million, reflecting a cash burn of $9.1 million. Research and development expenditures also declined from $11.4 million in the previous quarter to $7.4 million, a dip largely due to a milestone expense for sonelokimab's in-licensing recognized earlier. Conversely, general and administrative costs slightly increased, from $5.3 million to $5.5 million over the same period.

Adding to this financial overview, MoonLake announced on June 27 a planned underwritten public offering of $250 million. The underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional $37.5 million worth of shares.

Sonelokimab: A Potential Breakthrough in HS Treatment

Hidradenitis suppurativa [HS] is a painful, chronic inflammatory skin condition that presents as recurring abscesses. It greatly impairs the quality of life for those affected. The current first-line treatment is Humira (adalimumab), a TNF-alpha inhibitor. However, the journey towards finding more effective treatments with fewer side effects continues.

Humira and sonelokimab differ primarily in their mechanism of action. Humira targets TNF-alpha, a protein that regulates immune system response, whereas sonelokimab is designed to block IL-17A and IL-17F, cytokines involved in inflammatory responses. It's hypothesized that by tackling both IL-17A and IL-17F, sonelokimab may offer a more comprehensive and efficient approach to managing inflammation in HS.

Sonelokimab Shows Promising Results in Phase 2 MIRA Trial for HS

The phase 2 MIRA trial represented a notable milestone in the progress of HS therapies. Its primary objective was to assess the clinical response using a more stringent metric known as HiSCR75. At the 12-week mark, a significant proportion of patients who received sonelokimab at both 120mg and 240mg doses achieved HiSCR75, surpassing those on a placebo. The analysis revealed a substantial disparity of 29 ppt in HiSCR75 (p=0.0002) for the 120mg dose, and an even greater difference of 38 ppt in HiSCR50 (p<0.0001) compared to the placebo. These results were notably higher than any observed differences in previous trials of a similar nature.

Additionally, sonelokimab exhibited statistically significant outcomes for secondary measures. These encompassed the attainment of HiSCR90, improvements in the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4), and reductions in the presence of abscesses, nodules, and draining tunnels. By the end of the 12-week period, there were also notable enhancements in patient-reported pain levels and quality of life.

Sonelokimab's safety profile aligned with expectations based on prior trials, revealing no new safety concerns. These findings offer promising evidence regarding the potential effectiveness of sonelokimab as a treatment for HS. Nonetheless, further research is required to validate these initial findings.

Sonelokimab's Potential in Challenging Humira for HS Treatment Market

A direct comparison between sonelokimab and Humira data isn't available yet. Although sonelokimab has shown positive results in its phase 2 trial, these findings were against placebo, not Humira. Therefore, we currently lack direct comparative data to confidently conclude that sonelokimab demonstrates superior effectiveness over Humira.

For sonelokimab to challenge Humira's dominance in the HS treatment market, it needs to demonstrate superiority in head-to-head trials, especially considering Humira will soon succumb to generics. MoonLake must convincingly show that sonelokimab provides more significant symptom relief, fewer side effects, and better patient compliance. Investors should keep an eye on the ongoing phase 2 trial, especially at the 24-week mark where direct comparison data may be gleaned.

Should sonelokimab prove superior to Humira, the market opportunity is substantial. Per Current Dermatology Reports, HS affects about 1-4% of the global population, a sizable patient pool. If sonelokimab can offer superior outcomes and maintain a competitive pricing strategy, it could claim a significant share of the current HS market, projected to be $2.24 billion in 2030.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In concluding, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics appears to be at a promising juncture with its novel Nanobody therapy, sonelokimab, for treating HS. The overwhelmingly positive phase 2 MIRA trial data, with no new safety signals, suggests potential transformative efficacy that could disrupt the current HS treatment paradigm.

Nonetheless, investors should consider a few critical points. Firstly, the company's valuation surge might be deemed premature as the promising results need to be replicated in larger, later-stage trials, and importantly, against Humira in a head-to-head comparison. Achieving superior efficacy over Humira is necessary to securing any relevant market share, a feat yet to be demonstrated by sonelokimab. Additionally, the company's financial situation presents another layer of complexity. Although the planned public offering may shore up its cash position, a continued elevated burn rate might necessitate additional capital raising efforts, creating potential dilution for existing shareholders.

Regarding MoonLake's stock, the recent jump appears to be based on the promising phase 2 data and the potential market opportunity for sonelokimab. However, until there is more definitive data on sonelokimab's comparative effectiveness and a clear path to profitability, the valuation may be considered speculative. Thus, a "Hold" position could be advisable, keeping a close eye on phase 2 results at the 24-week mark and on further clinical development milestones.

In the context of a long-term investment strategy, the prospects of MoonLake might be enticing for investors with a high risk tolerance and a strong belief in the potential of sonelokimab. The success of this novel therapy could establish MoonLake as a leader in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, providing substantial upside potential. Regarding my own stance, I'm content with remaining on the sidelines for the time being since surpassing Humira by a significant margin will be a challenging endeavor.