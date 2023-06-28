Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Microsoft Worth Buying At The Expensive Valuation? Yes

Jun. 28, 2023 1:55 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • New businesses running on Azure create new network effects, constantly growing the revenue potential from various industry verticals.
  • Empowering cloud customers to build their own copilots is an incredible moat builder, strengthening Azure’s revenue growth potential.
  • Buying Microsoft at a forward P/E of over 34x may indeed seem dangerous, but sitting on the sidelines waiting for a cheaper valuation could be more painful.
  • If you buy Microsoft stock at the expensive valuation and the stock corrects, don’t sweat it, it’s an opportunity to buy more.

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

The 1990s and 2000s witnessed the rise of the internet, and the 2010s saw the rise of the smartphone economy through mobile apps. Likewise, the 2020s will be the age of AI, and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands

Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Operating Margin

Company filings

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.51K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bigeasy8
Today, 2:25 AM
Premium
Comments (93)
Good helpful article justifying purchasing at an elevated valuation - I will have to hold my nose on the first purchase, and then buy more on dips...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.