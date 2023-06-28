Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Higher For Longer: Getting Comfortable With The New Policy Regime

Jun. 28, 2023 1:20 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, EUFN, EWL, FSZ, FLSW, NORW, ENOR, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, EWA, FLAU, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • Central banks in the developed world have raised interest rates higher and faster than at any time in recent memory.
  • But until labor markets start to slow, policymakers are unlikely to take their feet off the brakes.
  • That may mean more rate hikes or, perhaps more importantly, rates that stay higher for longer.

Interest rate finance and mortgage rates concept. Wooden blocks with percentage sign and rise of arrow up, financial growth, interest rate increase, inflation, sale price and tax rise concept.

Wipada Wipawin

By Eric Winograd

Central banks in the developed world have raised interest rates higher and faster than at any time in recent memory. But until labor markets start to slow, policymakers are unlikely to take their feet off the

Developed Labor Markets Remain Tight

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.