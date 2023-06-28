oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (PBR.A) has been one of the best-performing energy stocks in the last few months, even in the face of declining energy prices.

PBR is a value investor's dream, as it is valued cheaply compared to many of its peers. This is because this is a partly state-owned Brazilian company, which investors see as a negative. However, I would argue that these perceived headwinds are, in fact tailwinds for PBR.

This company still has a lot of long-term growth ahead, and it will continue to reward investors with dividend payouts and capital appreciation.

PBR vs. The Rest

PBR has been on a tear since I last reported on it, giving us a total return of +44%, thanks to capital appreciation and juicy dividend payouts.

PBR's return is comparable to the highly valued after AI Mega Cap stocks. (Perhaps they are sitting on some revolutionary oil drilling AI technology).

But Petrobras's performance is even more spectacular if we compare it to its peers in the energy sector.

PBR is up 34.34& in the last six months, while its best-performing US competitors like, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are only up 11% and 5.8%, respectively.

With the stock price up over 25% in the last month, some investors might begin to think that PBR is becoming overvalued and that it might be smart to rotate into other stocks. Nothing could be further from the truth.

PBR OXY XOM CVX ET P/E GAAP (fwd) 4,04 13,12 10,96 11,66 8,92 Price/Sales (ttm) 0,65 1,48 1,09 1,26 0,44 Price/Cash Flow (ttm) 1,63 3,11 5,38 5,99 3,95 Revenue 5 Year (CAGR) 20,28% 21,68% 10,11% 11,88% 15,64% EBITDA 3 Year (CAGR) 39,21% 22,32% 49,40% 26,92% 7,00% Levered FCF Margin 33,23% 25,98% 11,31% 12,95% 5,79% Return on Equity 43,44% 35,13% 33,25% 23,37% 14,22% Click to enlarge

The table above compares valuation, growth and profitability metrics between PBR and some of its peers. The already mentioned OXY and XOM, and also Chevron (CVX) and Energy Transfer (ET).

As I mentioned above, PBR is a value investor's dream, even after the recent price surge. A simple look at the valuation metrics will show as much. PBR trades at a forward P/E of 4, while its cheapest competitor, ET, has a PE of almost 9.

PBR's price to sales is below 1, although it is true that in this metric, ET is cheaper. Lastly, we can see that by Price/cash flow, PBR is incredibly cheap, trading at only 1.6x its current cash flow.

How can this be? Normally such a discount would be attributable to lower growth and or profitability, but that is definitely not the case here.

PBR has grown revenues by over 20% CAGR in the last 5 years, beaten only slightly by Occidental Petroleum. Ebitda 3-year CAGR is just below 40%, in this case, beaten only by XOM.

The company does win with a comfortable margin when it comes to FCF margin and Return on Equity. And, let's not forget that PBR pays a significant dividend. The next payment will be $0.34 per share on Aug 24, 2023.

You could have bought this stock for $13.5 on June 9th, and you'd already be up 6.8% in capital appreciation and would be receiving 2.5% in dividend payouts.

PBR is still cheap, and I don't think it should be. The reason behind this heavy discount can be attributed to the fact that PBR is mostly state-owned. It would appear that investors lack faith in Brazil and the Brazilian government.

In my opinion, these fears are overblown and on some accounts, could be flat-out wrong.

Headwinds Become Tailwinds

Since Lula became president again, at the start of 2023, there has been a dark cloud hanging over PRB. The idea is that, with a left-wing government in power, the needs of shareholders will come second to the needs of the country.

While this sounds like a solid argument, can't these needs be aligned? Doesn't the government benefit from having a well-regarded and successful oil company? Besides, history does not support this thesis. Price-wise, Petrobras did very well under Lula's previous presidency. That's not to say there is a correlation, only that even if we accept the argument, PBR can still succeed in spite of Lula.

Recently, Goldman turned bullish on PBR, saying pretty much what I said a month ago; that the regulatory risk is overstated. Now, we do have some further evidence:

Petrobras last month ended a market-based policy for pricing its gasoline and diesel in Brazil in favour of greater flexibility to smooth price swings, but executives pledged not to sell fuel below profitable levels; Goldman said the new policy "is not straightforward but points to Petrobras still following international price trends.

On top of that, PBR scored a win today, as the Supreme court sided with the company in a 2018 multi-billion labour dispute.

Things seem to be going well for PBR.

Now, the other big objection people have to PBR is the fact that it is a foreign company. However, I see this as a big win, given the global macro trends we are observing. Brazil has been doing very well, with inflation under control, and the Brazilian real has been rallying hard in 2023.

Overall, I believe there is a lot to like about emerging economies, and Brazil is certainly a standout, with great resources, a large population, and a positive GDP outlook.

Risks

There are still some risks with a company like PBR. For one thing, I will say the chart above of the Brazilian real looks overbought, and we might come down in the short term to test the trendline.

In terms of the oil outlook, I do think, in the more immediate term, we could be heading a bit lower before a larger rally ensues. My advice is to accumulate slowly at these levels.

Lastly, the Lula factor is always a looming risk, and even though PBR is very undervalued, investors should understand this will continue to be the case. Although, I expect this valuation gap to continue to close.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, PBR continues to be a great buy, even after the recent rally. I am very bullish on the outlook for this company, oil, and Brazil. Any sell-off from here would be a great opportunity to buy or increase your position.