Overview

Today, I am getting back to covering firms that primarily make money by managing money for others.

One of the big names in this space is Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), and today it gets a rating of Hold. This is in line with Seeking Alpha's quant system which also rated it a hold, but is less bullish than the consensus among Wall Street and SA analysts which is a Buy rating.

The firm's positives are strong capital & liquidity, revenue diversification and global geographic penetration, and being resilient in the current macro environment which favors the more resilient wealth managers.

Its headwinds are being overvalued and not presenting what I believe to be a value buying price right now, and not having a competitive dividend yield among peers.

Company Brief

From a high level overview, according to its Wikipedia page, this firm is a diversified financial services company that deals in wealth management, asset management, insurance, annuities, and estate planning. This Minneapolis-based firm with roots going back to 1894 is ranked 245th on the Fortune 500.

A notable item to mention that sets this firm apart is it is "ranked the 9th largest independent broker-dealer based on AUM. It is one of the largest financial planning companies in the US and is among the 25 largest asset managers in the world. It is ranked 8th in long-term mutual fund assets in the U.S."

Rating Methodology

Our rating consists of evaluating 5 areas separately: dividend yield, valuation & price chart trends, the company's revenue & geographic diversification, capital & liquidity strength, and whether the current macro environment helps their business or hurts it. Each category is worth 20 points. A total score of 60 is a hold rating, below 60 is a sell, above 60 is a buy. A score of 100% would be a strong buy.

I will then compare my own rating vs that of the consensus rating from Seeking Alpha analysts, Wall Street, and Seeking Alpha's quant system.

Dividend Yield not Competitive vs. Peers, but Dividend Growth Impressive

Based on dividend info taken from Seeking Alpha, this stock as of June 27th has a dividend yield of 1.70%, pays $1.35 per share, with no immediate upcoming ex-date.

Ameriprise - dividend yield on June 27 (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, I like their positive dividend growth, which went from an annual dividend of $3.53 in 2018 to $4.88 in 2022, which is a growth of 38% over 5 years:

Ameriprise - dividends growth (Seeking Alpha)

Next, to compare the dividend yield competitiveness vs two listed peers of this firm, I will use T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) as comparison stocks.

Why do I focus on the dividend yield rather than just the dividend payment, you may ask? Because I want to see what kind of return I get for the capital invested. Obviously, with a cheaper stock price you can own more shares for the same total capital invested, and more shares means more dividend income for a dividend-oriented portfolio, which is what I exclusively invest in.

In terms of T. Rowe, currently it has a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Bank of New York is currently showing a yield of 3.44%.

Hence, they both are much more competitive on dividend yield than Ameriprise, by several points, so although Ameriprise has reliable dividend growth, investors can get a much better yield at its peers, particularly T. Rowe, so I don't think Ameriprise is all that competitive on dividend yield at this time.

Overvalued & Overpriced, Waiting on Next Dip

Based on current data as of June 27 on Seeking Alpha, what I am analyzing is this stock's forward price to earnings (PE), on a GAAP basis only, as well as the forward price to book (PB). These are the 2 standard valuation metrics I use in every article, and solely based on data sourced from Seeking Alpha:

Ameriprise - PE Ratio (Seeking Alpha) Ameriprise - PB ratio (Seeking Alpha)

As I look at the valuation metrics above, the PE of 13.52 is over 49% above the median for this firm's sector, while the PB of 7.09 is a whopping 650% above the sector median, which gets my attention right away.

While the PE is slightly below the S&P500 median of 14.93 this May, as defined by Investopedia, and the benchmark I am comparing to, the PB is well above the benchmark I compare against which is a PB of 1.0 as defined by Corporate Finance Institute.

Both valuations also scored dismally, D+ and F, in Seeking Alpha grades.

In comparison to the two peers I used earlier, Bank of New York Mellon's forward PE of 9.01 is almost 1% lower than the sector median, and with a forward PB of 0.90. T. Rowe's forward PE of 15.79 is 74% above the sector median, and the forward PB of 2.61 is 176% above the sector median.

Hence, Bank of New York Mellon wins among the three peers compared, with best valuations, whereas Ameriprise is appearing overvalued in my opinion. T. Rowe, however, is also overvalued. I would pick Bank of New York Mellon for best valuation in this case.

Some of this sentiment was also shared by SA analyst Normad Capital in their April 27th analysis, when the P/B for Ameriprise stock was even slightly higher:

At 7.4x book ratio, the stock is trading at nearly twice its average book value prior to 2021... a 2x difference is simply too difficult to justify."

Next, I will show you a price chart I created in a trading platform, as I am looking exclusively for dip buying opportunities where the stock is trending below its 200 day SMA, to take advantage of larger price spreads:

Ameriprise - price chart on Jun 27 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform from Charles Schwab)

The chart I made above, which shows the current price of $321.52 as of market open on June 27th, shows the price movement (mountains formation) from Dec 2021 through June 27 2023, with the 50 day SMA (blue line) tracked vs the 200 day SMA (red line) and any death cross (d.c.) and golden cross (g.c.) formations as lagging indicators of bullish or bearish price trends for this stock.

The question I get often is what is my price recommendation for this stock?

If someone had bought the dip below the 200 day SMA, after each death cross formed, the chart shows there was always a recovery to rebound back above the 200 day. Based on the current 200 day sma, I like a buy price range of $280 to $300 at the most.

So the current price is overpriced, in my opinion.

That, combined with overvaluation based on metrics I showed vs the sector median, I would not currently recommend this stock as a value buy however I think it could have buy potential at its next major dip. The price chart does not indicate a potential reversal just yet, however.

For those that bought during the March dip in bank stocks and held until now, by now they have already achieved an unrealized gain on this stock. For example, if you got in at $280 after the dip, currently you are seeing about a 15% unrealized gain.

Now, I should mention there are investors who buy after the price goes above the 200 day SMA, expecting the bullish trend to keep going on, and that is fine if that is your portfolio strategy.

However, as my chart shows, my own strategy focuses on dip buying during bearish trends, as I am expecting price spreads to be higher. This should explain the reasoning behind this strategy. This does not mean a dip will reverse suddenly back upwards, as there are times where it continues a decline, however over a longer period the chart clearly shows those declines rebound upwards again and achieve very profitable price spreads.

Strong Revenue Diversification & Global Penetration

In this rating category, I am looking for revenue diversification across multiple business segments, to show that this firm is not dependent on just one product or great idea, but has a portfolio of multiple revenue streams it can count on if one does not do great.

The following table is from this firm's Q1 2023 official results on their website:

Ameriprise - Q1 2023 - revenue by segment (Ameriprise - Q1 results press release)

From the above table, I can see this firm has a revenue mix of management & advisory fees, distribution fees, net investment income, premiums, and other revenue. Only the distribution fees and premiums segment did not improve QoQ, whereas the others did, as did total net revenues, jumping 2% QoQ.

Management/advice fees account for about 55% of total revenue, or roughly half, whereas other revenue sources cumulatively make up about 44% of total revenue. In my opinion, this is a good diversification.

My sentiment on the firm's diversification was supported by quarterly earnings remarks from Ameriprise Chairman & CEO Jim Cracchiolo:

The combination of our businesses enables Ameriprise to consistently generate a range of fee- and spread-based revenue streams and strong free cash flow.

Next, let's talk about the geographic penetration of this firm.

One notable geographic growth item from its last quarterly release is a strategic partnership with Texas-based bank Comerica (CMA):

In the quarter, the Company announced a partnership with Comerica as its new Investment Program Provider, which will add approximately 100 financial advisors and $18 billion of assets and is expected to close by year end.

From a forward-looking perspective, the above synergy leads me to think that this firm is on a positive growth trajectory.

Further, according to its website, they also have corporate offices throughout the United States and across the globe, including New York, Boston, London and India... 2 million individual, business and institutional clients...more than $1 trillion in AUM and administration.

Additionally, their recent quarterly release mentions that "global institutional net inflows were $2.8B."

Therefore, I am convinced that not only does this firm have great revenue diversification but also broad global market penetration as a leader in its sector.

Capital & Liquidity Strength Is There

Next, I want to discuss this firm's capital and liquidity situation, as those are highly important factors in analyzing a financial firm especially, particularly one of this scale. In its quarterly presentation, I did not find any mention of CET1 ratios, but there is ample other evidence of financial strength.

According to their recent quarterly presentation, they mentioned "strong balance sheet fundamentals and capital management - Strong excess capital position of $1.3 billion and holding company liquidity of $1.6 billion" as well as "Ongoing free cash flow generation of ~90% over time with significant contribution from all business segments."

In addition, they "returned $641 million of capital to shareholders, increased our quarterly dividend 8%, the 19th increase as a public company, and ended the quarter with $1.3 billion of excess capital."

In further analysis, looking at this firm's balance sheet, since 2021 they have continually shown positive equity, while their cashflow statement shows multiple quarters of positive free cashflow.

In this category of capital & liquidity, therefore, I would recommend this stock.

Ameriprise A Resilient Firm Despite Challenging Macro Environment

Fact is, according to the 2023 Barron's list of top wealth managers in the US, 5 of them are associated with Ameriprise, including the #3 wealth management team in the US looking after $11B in assets.

This brings me to how the larger macro environment has favored this firm, specifically the wealth advisory practice which is a major business of the firm.

I will point to a January 2023 study by consulting firm McKinsey which argued that despite the headwinds to this industry starting in 2022, those firms with greater resiliency continue to emerge successful in this macro environment.

Consider this point:

The year 2022 brought a drumbeat of tough economic news, from slowing economic growth and high inflation to sagging equities and bond markets. The industry has held up relatively well thus far. Revenue growth and margins have proven resilient as rising interest rates more than offset sharp declines in client assets for most of the industry's delivery models.

When correlating that with Ameriprise most recent Q1 results, I can see that the wealth management franchise of this firm is hitting solid numbers:

From its Q1 earnings release:

In Wealth Management, adjusted operating net revenue increased 11 percent. Pretax adjusted operating earnings grew 58 percent, resulting in a new record high operating margin of 31 percent. Total client flows increased 18 percent to $12.3 billion.

Below, we can see how it looks in the following table:

Ameriprise - wealth mgmt segment - Q1 (Ameriprise - q1 results)

It is important to mention the current interest rate environment from a macro perspective, and its role in benefiting wealth management businesses. As in prior articles covering banks, for instance, I would argue that the current rate environment favors any financial firm holding interest-earning assets. This is different from tech firms, which do not make money primarily from interest but from selling technology products & solutions, while high interest rates increase their borrowing costs significantly.

Again, consider this research from that same McKinsey study, reflecting back to 2022:

The current macroeconomic volatility will undoubtedly pose challenges, yet the wealth management industry has proven resilient thus far. Our analysis of performance of public wealth management firms in the first three quarters of 2022 suggests client assets sharply declined by 16 percent and net flows moderated from 2021 highs. But revenue growth for the industry was 4 percent and margins have improved by 0.4 percent, driven by sustained interest rate increases throughout 2022.

So, I am of the opinion that wealth management will be a strong pillar of Ameriprise's overall portfolio going forward, and the macro environment of high interest rates driven by Fed decisions, which do not show signs of coming down soon, especially considering CME Fedwatch survey of rate traders predicting another Fed rate hike in July, will be of benefit to Ameriprise which has shown its resilience and the numbers I have given prove it.

Risks to my Outlook

The risk to my neutral /hold outlook that I can consider worth discussing is that some investors in the comments section may consider it an overly cautious rating, seeing a buy opportunity being missed out at the moment, expecting the price to rise further for longer now that it is on an uptrend.

This is a worthy argument, and that could occur, however my counter to that would be that when looking at my price chart again you see that a golden cross (50 day sma crossing above 200 day sma) has not yet formed, so technically speaking it is still in a death cross pattern, with what I believe could be simply a short term price spike above the 200 day SMA.

If that 200 day continues to be the support, however, for a longer period, I think it will actually benefit those already holding the stock, who got into it earlier, yet those buying now at this current price might not realize great short term gains as they would if they bought during the last dip.

Nevertheless, I want to continue to monitor both the 50 day and 200 day averages for any significant signals.

This approach was also supported by Investopedia, who says that "the 200-day and 50-day moving averages are sometimes used together, with crossovers between the two lines considered technically significant."

Consider also the following chart from a March analysis in Investing.com, showing how after the S&P 500 ETF broke through its 200 day average, it remaining sitting on the average which simply provided a "support".

S&P 500 - 200 day Moving Average (Investing.com article)

Similarly, when looking at my own price chart, the stock price could remain close to the 200 day average which acts as its support, but the price also could take another dip back under that average.

Another reason I would rate it a Hold at this time rather than a Buy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I reiterate my hold rating.

As per the chart below, this rating is in line with the SA quant system rating of hold, but is less bullish than the SA Analysts and Wall Street consensus of Buy:

Ameriprise - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Again, I like their capital & liquidity strength, revenue diversification & global market penetration and growth, and their resilience in a macro environment that is challenging but has benefited their firm specifically the wealth management segment. They have also proven dividend growth & reliability.

Their headwinds continue to be overvaluation on key metrics, what I think is an overpriced stock at this time, and a dividend yield that is not impressive at under 2% when comparing to peers where you can get a much better yield.

In closing, I will keep Ameriprise on my watchlist as I like the wealth management firms and their business model, and I see the value of their role in the larger financial sector not going away. Also, this firm has proven its resilience over many decades of bull and bear markets, surviving and is still here among the global leaders in its segment, which by itself is impressive considering the scale of competition it has in this space.