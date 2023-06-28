Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green Realty: New York City Is Not San Francisco

Summary

  • SL Green Realty, an NYC office REIT, has seen its shares drop 43% in the past year due to the ongoing CRE tumult.
  • Despite the crisis, NYC remains a premier global city with high demand for office space, unlike San Francisco which is experiencing chaos.
  • SL Green has successfully executed refinancings and balance sheet optimizations, proving itself to be a survivor in the CRE crisis, with its preferred shares offering a 9% yield.

Dramatic View of Lower Manhattan at Dusk

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

SL Green Realty (SLG) is a NY office REIT. Office REITs have been in the eye of the storm in the past year, and SLG has been no exception:

Chart
Data by

vacancy

SF Office Vacancy (SF Chronicle)

building

Chicago Building (Chicago Chronicle)

the post

NYC Rents (NY Post)

grand central proximity

SLG Portfolio (SLG)

2023

2023 Debt Maturity Schedule (SLG)

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG.PI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

F
FCF4Life
Today, 3:15 AM
Premium
Comments (54)
This is great thanks. Do you have a view on the VNO preferreds?
