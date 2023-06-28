dan_prat

Investment thesis: With the market mostly focused on oil demand worries stemming from sluggish global economic growth, there is a chance that oil prices will see a significant dip this summer. I see it as a potential buying opportunity for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) stock if there will be a corresponding dip in its stock price. A developing gap in the global oil supply/demand balance seems to be forming due to a combination of poor well-drilling economics, mostly related to declining geological opportunities, as well as political, and geopolitical developments that are reducing production or production growth. The market seems to be still mostly complacent about it, even though it might be upon us as early as this fall. If my thesis is correct, this summer might be a good time to look for dips in quality oil producers, as a buying opportunity, in order to then sell into a sustained oil price rally perhaps next year.

CNQ is arguably slightly overpriced compared with its oil sands peer, Suncor (SU).

For the first quarter of this year, CNQ saw its net earnings slashed by almost half compared with the same quarter from a year ago, to $1.8 billion. Production did increase ever so slightly, with the average daily flows running at 1.32 mb/d oil equivalent. It is a 3% increase, which is a decent rise in production, within the wider global oil industry context.

A decent rise in production volumes may not be enough to justify a forward P/E ratio of around 9.5 as I write this, which is significantly more expensive than Suncor, which is trading at a P/E ratio of about 7 currently. The widening gap between the two oil sands peers within the context of this particular valuation metric is in large part attributable to CNQ's stock price performing far better so far this year compared with Suncor.

CNQ stock chart (Seeking Alpha)

Suncor stock chart (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see, while the CNQ stock price has been flat in the past year, Suncor has seen a significant decline of over 20% in its stock price. The reason for this significant difference in stock performance for two companies that are otherwise quite similar in terms of their overall profile is not easy to pinpoint.

A number of events can be attributed arguably to the discrepancy in performance. It could be Suncor's acquisition of the Total (TTE) assets in the Canadian oil sands. It could be the recent operational challenges that Suncor experienced in the past year. The higher P/E of CNQ relative to its fellow oil sands peer seems to suggest that the market believes in CNQ's future outperformance relative to Suncor, which the market is arguably pricing into its outlook, based on such current events.

CNQ seems poised to continue on a growth path, whereas much of the global oil industry seems stagnated.

As I pointed out in a recent article covering Diamondback (FANG), a shale producer that seems to be doing better than the industry overall, shale producers are increasingly constrained by a lack of prime drilling acreage availability, which is why we are seeing a significant slide in drilling activities for some months now.

Baker Hughes oil rig count (Trading Economics)

The declining trend that started late last year and caused a decline in the number of rigs that are drilling for oil by about 13%, cannot entirely be attributed to oil prices, since the price of oil has mostly hovered around $70/barrel for this year so far. We have been constantly told that the shale industry can profitably produce oil at current prices and break even at much lower prices compared with the current prevailing market price trends. The fact that many shale producers are indeed reporting profitable quarters so far this year, including Diamondback, seems to confirm those claims.

The problem facing the shale industry is increasingly the same that is facing the global conventional oil & gas industry, namely a lack of ample viable drilling opportunities, due to low exploration yields, as well as aging fields. That is the reason why global conventional oil production has been stagnant for much of the past decade, with US shale and Canadian oil sands providing most of the global oil supply growth we have seen since around 2010.

Global crude oil production (Enerdata)

As we can see, North America has been the main driver of global crude oil production growth. I personally do not see this industry-wide trend continuing for much longer. However, some individual companies still have the resources needed to continue increasing production.

CNQ, reserves, production & capital spending (CNQ)

As we can see, CNQ is sitting on 18.05 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven & probable reserves. Its current production of about 1.35 mb/d means that at current production rates, it could potentially produce for another 36 years or so. There are few companies out there that can boast of such a robust reserve-to-production ratio. Some oil majors like Shell (SHEL) for instance have less than a decade of upstream reserves left. Even its oil sands peer Suncor has a slightly lower reserve-to-production ratio than CNQ.

The value of a significant oil & gas reserve life has been greatly underestimated by the market in the past few years, as the renewable craze swept the collective consciousness. A few recent reports, however, seem to cast some doubt on the oil demand decline hypothesis. It is reported that OPEC sees global crude oil demand growing by 23% by 2045, from current levels. There are of course still many forecasts out there that suggest that peak oil demand will occur at some point this decade. The IEA is forecasting global oil demand to be almost stagnant in the next few years.

I personally think that even though the IEA could potentially be correct, it is not due to structural changes in the global economy, but rather because global economic growth is likely to continue to remain stagnated, more or less as it is right now. Despite this stagnation, we may still experience a global shortage in oil supplies as I explained in a recent article.

Within the context of low economic growth remaining still the only significant barrier to continued global oil demand growth, companies with ample viable upstream reserves are hypothetically set to see a re-evaluation of their market value. For instance, CNQ has about twice as much upstream reserves volume as Shell, while it is currently valued at only about a quarter of the value of Shell's market cap of about $200 billion. It is true that Shell's LNG, as well as downstream footprint, are adding value to the company that CNQ does not have or does not have to as great of an extent, since it is mostly an upstream operation.

The way I see it, CNQ should be valued at a higher market cap level and Shell at a lower market cap, due to the fact that in the longer term, upstream prospects will have an outsized positive impact on the financial results of oil & gas companies. Within the context of soaring oil & gas prices, profits will increasingly migrate to the upstream, leaving downstream operations such as refining & fuel marketing squeezed between high input costs and distressed consumers.

Investment implications:

In the absence of further events that will hammer global energy demand, as we had in the past few years, with COVID, then the Ukraine war, and other events that kept global oil & gas demand from surpassing far above 2019 levels, I expect to see a sustained increase in global oil & gas prices by late this year or early next year. As I already explained, within this context I prefer to focus on adding oil & gas companies to my portfolio that are mostly engaged in upstream activities, with ample reserves. For this reason, I currently have CNQ as well as Suncor stocks in my portfolio, and I intend to consider adding more if a buying opportunity will arise.

As to the reason why I am leaning more toward buying CNQ stock if the opportunity arises, versus Suncor, it mostly has to do with my own personal portfolio management strategy. Suncor is currently my single largest stock holding, accounting for roughly a fifth of my entire portfolio, while all other stock positions I have in my portfolio are mostly in the low single-digit percentage range. It is a matter of reducing company-specific risk more than anything. Otherwise, there could be an equally persuasive argument for buying Suncor stock versus CNQ.

I am of course aware of the risk of having the bulk of my oil & gas investment position in Canadian oil sands. My current position fails to diversify away from political and other regional risks, which is a clear weak point of my current risk reduction strategy through diversification. Having said that, there are precious few alternatives left around the world that carry neither the increasingly real risk of upstream reserves dwindling fast, nor the risk of politics and geopolitics leaving investors potentially disappointed with the outcome. It is therefore not ideal, but given the combination of political, geopolitical & geological realities, as well as my own portfolio needs, CNQ rises to the top of my picks of oil & gas stocks to add in the event that a significant pullback in oil prices at some point this summer paves the way for a good buying opportunity for oil & gas stocks.