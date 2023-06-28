Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian Natural Resources: Looking To Add More Stock To My Portfolio

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.31K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices may dip this summer due to concerns over global economic growth, creating a buying opportunity for CNQ stock if there is a corresponding dip in its price.
  • CNQ is currently slightly overpriced compared to its oil sands peer, Suncor, but is poised to continue delivering on its projects.
  • The shale industry is facing a lack of viable drilling opportunities, similar to the global conventional oil and gas industry, due to low exploration yields and aging fields.
  • This leaves Canadian oilsands as arguably the best investment option if one believes that global oil demand will continue to hold up while supplies are going to be stagnant at best.
Alberta"s Oilsands

dan_prat

Investment thesis: With the market mostly focused on oil demand worries stemming from sluggish global economic growth, there is a chance that oil prices will see a significant dip this summer. I see it as a potential buying opportunity for Canadian Natural

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

W
WinBigly
Today, 4:21 AM
Comments (95)
I also am overweight SU and have a smaller position in CNQ. On paper it seems like a no brainer. I hope it works out for the two of us!!! Cheers.
