The Market Looks Poised For A Correction

Jun. 28, 2023
Data Driven Investing profile picture
Data Driven Investing
Data Driven Investing

Summary

  • The S&P 500's forward P/E ratio leading to an effective yield of 5.15%, lower than the 5.34% yield from a 3-month T-bill.
  • The consumer is going to be stressed by rate hikes, rising unemployment, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, and increasing credit card debt.
  • I am not selling my positions but will sell covered calls as a hedge, and I'm building a cash position.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

This euphoria seems off.

In November 2021, I ignored blatant fundamentals that the market was obviously overbought and P/Es were overinflated. Given the significant increase in the risk-free rate of return, it isn't a stretch to say that current prices are

Graph of yield returns on different assets

Financial Times

Valuations and interest rates

Twitter

Credit card debt

CNBC

Average Credit Card Interest Rate in America Today

LendingTree

Fear and Greed Index

CNN

This article was written by

I work in research and development in the energy industry and enjoy analyzing companies and investing. I focus primarily on stocks with large growth potential or deep value. I usually take long positions if I choose to take a position, although I have been known to dabble in short term options occasionally. Follow me on Twitter @DataDInvesting

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

H
HereToWin
Today, 3:45 AM
Comments (2.62K)
Let us consider the 80's Rates at 18%.
We now have to tame a $30 Trillion Deficit.
Rates may have to Double from here to get back to 2.5 to 3% Inflation.
Think about that............
