Nike Earnings Preview: Better Buy Today On Inventory, Gross Margin And China Issues

Jun. 28, 2023 3:32 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Summary

  • Nike is set to report their fiscal Q4 '23 results on June 29th, with analysts expecting a year-over-year decline in EPS of -26% on +3% revenue growth. The company has been dealing with issues similar to other retailers post-Covid, including a surge in inventory due to supply chain backups, which has affected cash flow growth.
  • Despite a 36% drop in Nike's stock from November '21, the company's valuation remains high. If Nike meets consensus estimates, the actual year-over-year growth would be +9% in revenue, while full-year EPS fell 14%. Analysts expect Nike to average 8% revenue growth and 17% EPS growth over the next three fiscal years.
  • Nike's strength lies in the power of its brand and dominance in the footwear and apparel markets. Despite current challenges, I believe the risk-reward ratio for Nike has improved over the last 18 months and recommend adding more to the Nike position on this pullback, depending on the results announced on Thursday.
Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to report their fiscal Q4 '23 on Thursday, June 29th after the closing bell. Analyst consensus is expecting $0.67 in EPS (earnings per share) on $12.59 billion in revenue for an expected year-over-year decline in EPS of -26% on +3% revenue growth.

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

NKE reports 6/29 after the bell

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

