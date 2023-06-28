Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HACK: A Cybersecurity ETF That Has Likely Bottomed Out

Hansen Song
Summary

  • ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF provides investors with broad exposure to the US cybersecurity industry, focusing primarily on large-caps and mid-caps.
  • The cybersecurity industry has favorable long-term growth projections, with the industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2023-2028, reaching $148 billion by 2032.
  • HACK seems to have hit its lowest point in late 2022 and has since been experiencing a subtle uptrend that mirrors the trajectory of the S&P 500.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Strategy

Launched and managed by ETF Managers Group LLC in 2014, the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) primarily invests in stocks of companies providing cybersecurity technology and services. The fund intentionally splits the industry into two segments: developers of

HACK Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

HACK Concentration Analysis

etfdb.com

Total Return of HACK vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

projected Estimated cost of cybercrime

Statista

Global Cloud Security Market projections from 2022-2032

market.us

Cybersecurity revenue by segment projections

Statista

This article was written by

I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

