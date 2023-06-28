Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Texas Instruments: Near-Term Slowdown Visible With Strong Long-Term Growth Drivers

Jun. 28, 2023 4:02 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
367 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Instruments has consistently focused on organic growth and shareholder return, resulting in strong gross profit margin and EBITDA margin growth over the past decade.
  • The company has experienced a decline in free cash flow margin, which could be attributed to its focus on shareholder return and increased capital expenditure spending.
  • Despite signs of a slowdown in sales and earnings, Texas Instruments remains committed to its capital allocation strategy, investing in R&D and capex to boost future growth.
Texas Instruments World Headquarters

wellesenterprises

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the largest semiconductor producers that serves electronic designers and manufacturers globally, founded in 1930 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. It has two reportable segments: Analog and Embedded Processing, with the rest of the

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
367 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.