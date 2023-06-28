Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QYLG: Performance Based On Capital Appreciation And Yield

Summary

  • This article provides an overview of the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF.
  • The QYLG ETF shares operating similarities with the QYLD ETF that I am cautious on. However, the key difference is that QYLG only overwrites 50% of its portfolio.
  • This allows for modest capital appreciation and an attractive distribution. Compared to the SPY ETF, the QYLG ETF may be a better mouse trap with higher total returns and yield.

White And Black Wooden Arrow Symbols Sitting Over Wooden Seesaw Scale Before Defocused Background

MicroStockHub

I recently wrote a cautious update on the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), explaining why the ETF has exceeded my expectations in the short-term and why I remain cautious on QYLD's strategy in the

Moneyness of options determine premiums received

Figure 1 - Both QYLG and QYLD writes ATM call options on Nasdaq 100 Index (globalxetfs.com)

QYLG portfolio holdings

Figure 2 - QYLG portfolio holdings (globalxetfs.com)

QYLG historical returns

Figure 3 - QYLG historical returns (morningstar.com)

Monthly return distribution for Nasdaq 100 Index

Figure 4 - Monthly return distribution for Nasdaq 100 Index (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ, YTD performance

Figure 5 - QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ, YTD performance (Seeking Alpha)

QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ 1Yr performance

Figure 6 - QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ 1Yr performance (Seeking Alpha)

QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ performance since QYLG inception

Figure 7 - QYLG, QYLD, and QQQ performance since QYLG inception (Seeking Alpha)

QYLG pays an attractive 5.4% distribution yield but lags QYLD

Figure 8 - QYLG pays an attractive 5.4% trailing distribution, but lags the QYLD (Seeking Alpha)

QYLD vs. QQQ and SPY

Figure 9 - QYLD vs. QQQ and SPY (Seeking Alpha)

QQQ outperformed QYLG which outperformed SPY

Figure 10 - QQQ outperformed QYLG which outperformed SPY (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

