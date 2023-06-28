Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Vs. Sunrun: Both Have Collapsed, Which To Buy As Solar Revolution Ramps Up?

Jun. 28, 2023 4:21 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), RUN
Summary

  • The solar industry is experiencing a significant shift away from fossil fuels, with solar power investment set to surpass oil for the first time ever.
  • Solar companies Enphase and Sunrun have seen a decline in their shares this year, despite the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act's tax credits and subsidies for solar power.
  • The decline in shares is attributed to three factors: rising interest rates, changes in California's solar policy, and concerns about profit margins. While Sunrun is cheaper, Enphase is growing at a faster rate and has a stronger cash position and lower debts.
  • The market is waiting to see the impact of California's solar reforms, but there is optimism that Enphase could outperform its guidance and reinvigorate its shares.
  • Both companies could potentially benefit from a broad market rally if the Federal Reserve pauses its rate hikes and if concerns about a slowdown in California's solar market are overblown.

Solar panel close up. Solar battery background.

Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock via Getty Images

The solar revolution describes the ongoing generational transition away from fossil fuels to zero-carbon power derived from the sun. The last decade has seen solar grow from just under 4% of US additions of new electric generating

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Comments (1)

R
RealityPill
Today, 5:25 AM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
