Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wells Fargo: A Top Tier Bank Trading At 0.95x BV

Jun. 28, 2023 4:27 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.8K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a declining average deposit balance trend, Wells Fargo's status as a systemically-important bank means it is unlikely to fail.
  • While Wells Fargo has seen cash sorting behavior, the bank has a strong liquidity and capital position.
  • Wells Fargo stock is currently trading at a 5% discount to book value.
  • The top tier bank currently pays a 3% dividend yield and has a low payout ratio.

Wells Fargo Q1 Profit Jumps 32 Percent Over Previous Year

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

While I have previously focused mostly on the regional banking sector to uncover value, top tier bank Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) also represents deep value for investors that value investment stability the most. The simple truth

Source: Wells Fargo

Source: Wells Fargo

Source: JP Morgan Chase

Source: JP Morgan Chase

Source: Wells Fargo

Source: Wells Fargo

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.8K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC, BAC, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

threepalms2013 profile picture
threepalms2013
Today, 5:44 AM
Comments (167)
I own WFC and continue to DRIP the dividends at these prices. I expect Q2-23 earnings to exceed expectations and gain momentum through the back half of 2023 after a dividend increase and the results of the buy-back program.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.