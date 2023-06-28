Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
iShares 2023 Midyear Outlook

Summary

  • Higher for longer interest rates support allocations to high quality fixed income.
  • Equity markets are priced for an optimistic outcome; investors may want to consider steering towards a defensive stance.
  • Trends such as demographics and artificial intelligence are impacting present day returns, not just in the future.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

INTRODUCTION

The first half of 2023 has been characterized by opposing narratives. In the recessionary data camp, we’ve seen a slowdown in the manufacturing sector coupled with tighter credit conditions following March’s banking turmoil. Excess savings

Quilt chart that shows the performance across various asset classes (broad stock market, bond market, gold, world equities excluding US, emerging market equities, and cash).

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. As of June 20, 2023.

Line chart depicting the possible paths of inflation, dating from 2017, including 0.1%M/M, 0.2% M/M, and 0.3% M/M inflation.

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. As of June 1, 2023.

Bar chart showing the different returns from the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index as the 10-year Treasury yield adjusts.

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. As of June 20, 2023.

Line chart depicting manufacturing and services PMI dating from 2006.

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. Manufacturing as represented by ISM U.S. Manufacturing PMI, Services as represented by ISM U.S. Services PMI. Grey area denotes recessionary period as determined by the National Bureau of Economic Research. As of June 20, 2023.

Bar chart depicting 10-year upside and downside capture, relative to the S&P 500 Index (broad market).

Source: Morningstar Direct. Analysis shows cumulative 10-year upside and downside capture for each strategy in relation to the S&P 500 Index. “Quality” is represented by the MSCI USA Quality Index, “Dividend Growth” by the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth Index and “Minimum volatility” by the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index. "U.S. large cap MFs" is represented by a hypothetical portfolio meant to represent the U.S. large cap mutual fund universe as defined by Morningstar. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You cannot invest directly in an index. As of May 31, 2023.

Bar chart depicting thematic exposures, split into smaller-cap holdings, and mega-cap holdings.

Source: BlackRock, Morningstar, BlackRock Portfolio Solutions as of September 30, 2022.

Bar chart depicting population forecasts across various countries (including developed markets and emerging markets both).

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, UN Population Prospects, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. Change in population from UN Population Prospects, as of December 31, 2022.

