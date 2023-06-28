Justin Sullivan

For a number of years, there has been significant pessimism by investors around Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) business model. In my view, however, this has been unsubstantiated and largely based on recent history.

That is why, when I first covered the company in late 2020 and took a long position myself, there were barely any positive news or commentaries by the sell-side analysts. Nonetheless, I took the contrarian view and since I have been quite happy with my returns - both on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, after such a stellar performance, there is now the probability that Oracle's share price is running ahead of its fundamentals, but I will discuss that in further detail with my subscribers of The Roundabout Investor.

What I would like to focus on in this article is the notion of Oracle also being an attractive dividend stock and how should dividend investors approach the issue.

It's Not Always About The Yield

For anyone screening dividend stocks based on the current yield, Oracle would not appear among the most attractive opportunities out there. Quite the contrary, a current dividend yield of 1.15% and a forward yield of 1.35% places the company well-below the average for the S&P 500 and the sector as a whole.

Seeking Alpha

Even though this is true, high and sustainable annual dividend growth is far more important than the current yield for long-term investors.

In that regard, Oracle has grown its annual dividend payments by roughly 10% since 2010 (excluding 2009 due to the abnormally low payment).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Indeed, for the past 5 years the dividend growth rate has slowed down significantly to only 3% on an annual basis, but there are two very important considerations to take into account.

Firstly, during the 2018-2022 period Oracle has spent $104bn on share repurchases which reduced the total shares outstanding by more than 50% over this period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This had a significant impact on Oracle's dividend per share, but all these share repurchases were also made at significantly lower multiples and at a time when Oracle's share price was nearly half its current price.

Data by YCharts

Secondly, Oracle has been undergoing a transitional period where the focus has shifted from its legacy services to the cloud. As a result, topline growth is now accelerating with both in software (SaaS) and infrastructure (IaaS) businesses sustaining their double digit growth.

Oracle Earnings Release

The infrastructure part of the business was also supply constrained for some time. This resulted in a sharp increase of quarterly capital expenditure for Oracle which is now falling as capacity to meet the growing demand is being built.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The higher topline growth in combination with the lower amount spent on share buybacks creates the necessary conditions for much higher dividend growth going forward.

What About Safety?

In addition to the low dividend yield, the other area of concern for dividend investors is safety. The changing dynamic between Oracle's total net debt and its EBITDA has made investors wary of the company's capital allocation decisions and the overall safety of the annual dividend.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As troubling as the graph above might look at first, we should factor in the significant opportunity for Oracle to grow its EBITDA going forward.

The debt schedule should also be taken into account. As we see down below, the annual principal payments range from $4bn during the current fiscal year to a maximum of $10bn in FY 2025 and FY 2028.

Oracle 10-K SEC Filing

In combination with the $3.5bn interest expense during the latest fiscal year and EBITDA of around $19bn, this is indeed a key area to keep a close eye on as the risk of a recession remains high and interest rates are normalizing.

Investors, however, should not forget that Oracle's business model is very sticky and geared towards large enterprises, which makes it far more stable than businesses catering to small & medium sized businesses, freelancers and individuals.

On top of that, even though sell-side analysts are usually sceptical about Oracle's growth prospects, they now forecast earnings growth of 8% and 13% respectively for the next 2 years.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, the dividend does not appear to be at a major risk, especially if we consider the annual dividend payments in relation to Oracle's high cash flow from operations (see below) and the already declining capital expenditure, which as of FY 2023 stood at $8.7bn.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Investor Takeaway

For anyone taking a more traditional approach to dividend investing, Oracle is unlikely to be among the attractive picks out there. With a low dividend yield and relatively high debt load at the moment, the company is unlikely to make it through a high level screening process.

Nevertheless, long-term dividend investors should put a stronger emphasis on the potential for dividend growth as opposed to current yields and in that regard Oracle appears very attractive. In terms of safety, most risk-averse investors are likely to be concerned. However, the sticky business model makes ORCL far less susceptible to changes in the business cycle and the dividend payout ratio is likely to decline in the coming years.