Oracle As A Long-Term Dividend Play
Summary
- After appreciating by more than 100% since my first analysis, Oracle's upside in the near term might appear limited.
- Although the dividend yield remains low, there is potential for higher dividend growth going forward.
- The debt level should be monitored closely by investors, but in my view does not present a major risk for Oracle's dividend.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
For a number of years, there has been significant pessimism by investors around Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) business model. In my view, however, this has been unsubstantiated and largely based on recent history.
That is why, when I first covered the company in late 2020 and took a long position myself, there were barely any positive news or commentaries by the sell-side analysts. Nonetheless, I took the contrarian view and since I have been quite happy with my returns - both on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.
Of course, after such a stellar performance, there is now the probability that Oracle's share price is running ahead of its fundamentals, but I will discuss that in further detail with my subscribers of The Roundabout Investor.
What I would like to focus on in this article is the notion of Oracle also being an attractive dividend stock and how should dividend investors approach the issue.
It's Not Always About The Yield
For anyone screening dividend stocks based on the current yield, Oracle would not appear among the most attractive opportunities out there. Quite the contrary, a current dividend yield of 1.15% and a forward yield of 1.35% places the company well-below the average for the S&P 500 and the sector as a whole.
Even though this is true, high and sustainable annual dividend growth is far more important than the current yield for long-term investors.
In that regard, Oracle has grown its annual dividend payments by roughly 10% since 2010 (excluding 2009 due to the abnormally low payment).
Indeed, for the past 5 years the dividend growth rate has slowed down significantly to only 3% on an annual basis, but there are two very important considerations to take into account.
Firstly, during the 2018-2022 period Oracle has spent $104bn on share repurchases which reduced the total shares outstanding by more than 50% over this period.
This had a significant impact on Oracle's dividend per share, but all these share repurchases were also made at significantly lower multiples and at a time when Oracle's share price was nearly half its current price.
Secondly, Oracle has been undergoing a transitional period where the focus has shifted from its legacy services to the cloud. As a result, topline growth is now accelerating with both in software (SaaS) and infrastructure (IaaS) businesses sustaining their double digit growth.
The infrastructure part of the business was also supply constrained for some time. This resulted in a sharp increase of quarterly capital expenditure for Oracle which is now falling as capacity to meet the growing demand is being built.
The higher topline growth in combination with the lower amount spent on share buybacks creates the necessary conditions for much higher dividend growth going forward.
What About Safety?
In addition to the low dividend yield, the other area of concern for dividend investors is safety. The changing dynamic between Oracle's total net debt and its EBITDA has made investors wary of the company's capital allocation decisions and the overall safety of the annual dividend.
As troubling as the graph above might look at first, we should factor in the significant opportunity for Oracle to grow its EBITDA going forward.
The debt schedule should also be taken into account. As we see down below, the annual principal payments range from $4bn during the current fiscal year to a maximum of $10bn in FY 2025 and FY 2028.
In combination with the $3.5bn interest expense during the latest fiscal year and EBITDA of around $19bn, this is indeed a key area to keep a close eye on as the risk of a recession remains high and interest rates are normalizing.
Investors, however, should not forget that Oracle's business model is very sticky and geared towards large enterprises, which makes it far more stable than businesses catering to small & medium sized businesses, freelancers and individuals.
On top of that, even though sell-side analysts are usually sceptical about Oracle's growth prospects, they now forecast earnings growth of 8% and 13% respectively for the next 2 years.
Overall, the dividend does not appear to be at a major risk, especially if we consider the annual dividend payments in relation to Oracle's high cash flow from operations (see below) and the already declining capital expenditure, which as of FY 2023 stood at $8.7bn.
Investor Takeaway
For anyone taking a more traditional approach to dividend investing, Oracle is unlikely to be among the attractive picks out there. With a low dividend yield and relatively high debt load at the moment, the company is unlikely to make it through a high level screening process.
Nevertheless, long-term dividend investors should put a stronger emphasis on the potential for dividend growth as opposed to current yields and in that regard Oracle appears very attractive. In terms of safety, most risk-averse investors are likely to be concerned. However, the sticky business model makes ORCL far less susceptible to changes in the business cycle and the dividend payout ratio is likely to decline in the coming years.
Looking for attractive dividend growth opportunities?
You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.
Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation.
As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments