Introduction

As my January 2023 article says, people in China essentially live on WeChat. In addition, Tencent is the dominant online gaming company in China. Also, Tencent is an enormous fintech company. Tencent is one of the most important companies in the world's second largest market. My thesis is that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is too big to be ignored.

At the time of this writing, 1 RMB is about $0.14.

The Numbers

Tencent is by far the largest online gaming company in China. An April 2023 article from the FT by Eleanor Olcott and Qianer Liu shows Tencent's top games being responsible for more than 1/3rd of the market in China. Honor of Kings stands well above everything else:

Tencent games (FT citing Sensor Tower via Goldman Sachs)

In the 1Q23 call, Alicia Yap from Citigroup asked about old games regaining popularity. Senior Executive VP James Mitchell made it clear that he believes many of their games have tremendous staying power which can last for decades:

So on the game business, not to be pedantic, but we feel very strongly that what you referred to as old games are, in fact, evergreen games. And if you look at our game portfolio, many of the biggest, most successful titles, including Honor of Kings, League of Legends, CrossFire Mobile, Peacekeeper Elite, PUBG Mobile, Arena Breakout competitive games, often team-based competitive games that are designed to be balanced, fair and playable for years or for decades.

Per the May 2023 corporate overview, Mini Programs generated several trillions RMB of GMV in 2022:

Tencent fintech (May 2023 corporate overview)

Visual Capitalist shows the importance of China's GDP with respect to the global economy:

China GDP (Visual Capitalist)

Valuation

The value of the listed investments portfolio has decreased due to market conditions and distributions. The 2022 annual report says ​​the amount of dividends payable for distribution in Meituan is about RMB 148.0 billion and the JD.com amount is about RMB 17.1 billion. Adding these together and converting to USD gives us a figure of about $23 billion:

Tencent investments history (Author's spreadsheet)

The May 2023 corporate overview shows the sum of listed and unlisted investments as $117 billion as of March 31st:

Tencent investments (May 2023 corporate overview)

The May 2023 corporate overview shows TTM free cash flow ("FCF") of RMB 125 billion:

Tencent FCF (May 2023 corporate overview)

This TTM FCF translates to about $17.5 billion. I think the operating businesses are worth 20 to 21x TTM FCF which is $350 to $368 billion.

I value Tencent as follows:

$117 billion investments

$350 to $368 billion operating businesses

$20 to $30 billion efficacy of deploying earnings

---------------------------

$487 to $515 billion total

The 1Q23 announcement shows 9,657 million weighted average shares for the calculation of diluted EPS. Multiplying this by the June 27th ADR price of $43.57 gives us a market cap of $421 billion. The market cap is less than my valuation range so I think the stock is a buy for long-term investors.

