Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Another Downgrade Hypes The Threat

Jun. 28, 2023 5:25 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.94K Followers

Summary

  • UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley has given a downgrade to Google due to the threat posed by AI to its search dominance.
  • Google will face some challenges due to a change in technology but the net effect of AI growth is quite positive for the company.
  • Google’s search engine is the default option in iPhone and other devices which gives the company a strong moat against competitors.
  • Google Cloud is a rapidly growing segment for the company which will gain a strong tailwind as more on-premises IT work is moved to the cloud.
  • Google has the cheapest forward PE ratio among Big Tech companies which is another positive for investors looking to bet on a future AI stock.

South Lake Union Tech

400tmax

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the key companies which will be affected by new AI tools. In a recent interview, Bill Gates mentioned that AI will make Google Search obsolete. Other analysts like Lloyd Walmsley

Stable market share of Google compared to Bing and other competitors.

Statcounter

Operating income of different services of Google.

Company Filings

Market share of music streaming players in Q2 2022.

MIDiA Research

Forward PE ratio of major tech companies in the last one year.

Ycharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.94K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.