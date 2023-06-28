Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tenable Holdings: Vulnerable Security Platform

Jun. 28, 2023 5:33 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Tenable, a leading vulnerability management software provider, is expanding its capabilities into adjacent security verticals, supporting growth and TAM expansion.
  • Tenable has a strong competitive position within vulnerability management, but the growth of security platforms offering broad functionality could change the basis of competition.
  • Tenable's valuation isn't particularly high, but this is probably a reflection of the company's modest growth prospects and limited market opportunity.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is a leading vulnerability management software provider that is trying to expand its capabilities into complementary adjacent security verticals. This is a necessary strategy, as cybersecurity is consolidating towards broader platforms, but it is changing the basis of competition

Proliferation of Environments Needing Protection

Figure 1: Proliferation of Environments Needing Protection (Tenable)

Tenable's Total Addressable Market

Table 1: Tenable's Total Addressable Market (Created by author using data from Tenable)

Job Openings Mentioning Vulnerability Management in the Job Requirements

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Vulnerability Management in the Job Requirements (Revealera.com)

Tenable's Platform

Figure 3: Tenable's Platform (Tenable)

Tenable Revenue

Figure 4: Tenable Revenue (Created by author using data from Tenable)

Exposure and VM Growth

Figure 5: Exposure and VM Growth (Tenable)

Tenable Net New Customers

Figure 6: Tenable Net New Customers (Created by author using data from Tenable)

Job Openings Mentioning Tenable in the Job Openings

Figure 7: Job Openings Mentioning Tenable in the Job Openings (Revealera.com)

Tenable Profit Margins

Figure 8: Tenable Profit Margins (Created by author using data from Tenable)

Tenable Job Openings

Figure 9: Tenable Job Openings (Revealera.com)

Tenable Relative Valuation

Figure 10: Tenable Relative Valuation (Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

