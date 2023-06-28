Baloncici

I always consider Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) and L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) as the best global cosmetics companies. They dominate both developed countries and emerging markets with diversified brands and distribution channels. It is difficult for any small cosmetics companies to compete against them over time, in my view.

Additionally, the cosmetics industry is highly attractive to investors as the demand is less sensitive to macroeconomic factors. Estée Lauder's stock price has been weak due to the slow recovery in Asia's travel retail business. However, I believe that the recovery of Asia's travel retail is on its way. I encourage investors to take advantage of the current weakness and consider owning this fabulous company.

Key Issue: Weakness in Asia's Travel Retail

Estée Lauder's organic sales have been very weak in the past four quarters. In Q3 '23, organic sales fell by 8%, which is at the high end of their outlook range. As a result, the stock price experienced a significant decline.

EL's quarterly results, Author's calculation

The key issue is the weak Asia travel retail sales. Firstly, retailers were anticipating an accelerated recovery after China abandoned its zero-COVID policy, which led to elevated inventory in Hainan (China's duty-free zone). Unfortunately, the recovery has been much slower than initially anticipated. Secondly, the resumption of international flights has been subdued in both China and Korea due to limited visa grants. Overall, Estée Lauder's global travel retail business declined by 45%.

To analyze international travel in China, we can look at TravelSky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHY), the Chinese global distribution systems (GDS) company with over 95% domestic market share. Almost all airlines and agents are required to use TravelSky's GDS system to sell tickets. Therefore, I believe TravelSky's volume data will be very useful for tracking international and domestic flight volumes. The chart below illustrates TravelSky's monthly trend of international air traffic. Currently, the traffic volume is significantly lower than normal levels, although there have been some recoveries since the Chinese government abandoned its zero-COVID policy.

Please note that Estée Lauder's fiscal year ends on June 30, so their last quarter figures include data from January to March. In the chart, you can observe that the recovery from January to March has been relatively small, which explains Estée Lauder's sales weakness in the last quarter.

TravelSky Monthly Operating Data

Based on my research, the Chinese government has already relaxed their restrictions on international travel visa applications. This has resulted in a significant increase in demand for Chinese citizens to travel abroad. Additionally, as shown in the chart, the recovery in international air traffic has been accelerating since March. A specific example is the surge in international air traffic in May 2023, as illustrated in the table below:

TravelSky May 2023 Operating Data

In summary, I believe Estée Lauder's business will recover in the coming quarters, as the current headwinds are short-term in nature. In the last quarter, Estée Lauder revised its Q4 guidance primarily due to challenges in the Asia travel retail sector. However, I view this as a positive setup for future earnings recovery.

Other Regions: North America and Europe

North America and EMEA represent approximately 26% and 43% of group sales, respectively. It is important to analyze these markets.

North America: Estée Lauder faced distribution channel issues when transitioning from department stores to specialty stores a few years ago. However, those headwinds are now behind them. Their distribution channels in North America are well balanced. In Q3, their organic sales increased by 6%, reflecting growth in skincare, makeup, and fragrance. The increase in brick-and-mortar sales was driven by specialty-multi growth, including distribution expansion, as well as contributions from freestanding stores and department stores.

EMEA: Organic sales in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region fell by 24% in Q3, primarily driven by the decline in the travel retail business. Due to COVID-19, most Chinese tourists were unable to travel to Europe. However, as discussed earlier, there is a significant pending volume for visa applications, indicating potential recovery in the European travel market. Personally, I have noticed a significant decrease in tourist crowds at places like the Louvre Museum since COVID-19 started. However, before the pandemic, there were many Chinese group tourists, and long lines were common, such as the hours wait to see the Mona Lisa.

Why I favor cosmetic industry?

The cosmetic industry has been experiencing steady growth of around 5% over the past 20 years. Importantly, it is considered recession-proof, with growth of 4.9% in 2000 and 1% in 2009, despite economic downturns. The industry did experience an 8% decline during the COVID-19 year due to extensive retail store closures.

L'Oreal 10Ks, EL 10Ks, Author's Calculation

To me, the cosmetic industry is indeed a fantastic industry for investments. Estée Lauder and L'Oréal are widely regarded as the two leading players in the market, consistently gaining market shares from smaller and regional cosmetic companies. As depicted in the chart above, Estée Lauder has demonstrated faster growth compared to the overall market, further highlighting its strong position in the industry. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of Estée Lauder and L'Oréal as investment opportunities within the cosmetics sector.

Valuations

They guided 7% to 5% decline of the organic net sales in '23 and FX will be around 4% of headwinds. Due to the operating leverage, the operating margin is guided to decline 860bps to 11.1% in '23.

In the DCF model, I keep the forecast in line with their '23 guidance. I expect their sales to recovery back to 10% growth from '24, M&A adding 1.7%. Based on my calculations, the free cash flow conversion reaches 22.4% in FY32, and operating margin expands to 24.2% in FY32.

EL DCF Model, Author's Calculation

The model assumes 10% of WACC, 4% of terminal growth rate, and 27% of tax rate. The equity value is estimated to be $79 billion in my model. The fair value of stock price is $225, per my estimate.

EL DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Conclusion

Every investment carries risks. When I conduct equity research, I tend to identify and evaluate these risks, determining whether they are structural or temporary, and whether they pose near-term or long-term risks. If a risk is temporary, I incorporate it into the valuation process. I believe that the weakness in Asia's travel retail is short-term in nature, and a recovery is on the way.

In short, I view Estée Lauder as one of the best cosmetic companies in an attractive industry. While the temporary weakness in Asia travel retail may have affected their performance, I believe a recovery is imminent. The recent stock correction presents an attractive investment opportunity, and I encourage investors to take advantage of the dip and maintain a long-term investment approach. Based on this analysis, I give Estée Lauder a "Strong Buy" rating.