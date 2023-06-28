Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Estee Lauder: Asia Travel Retail Recovery Is On The Way

Summary

  • We discuss the recent weak performance of Estée Lauder, attributing it to the slow recovery of Asia's travel retail business. However, we believe the recovery is on its way.
  • The strength of the cosmetics industry is highlighted, which has seen steady growth over the past 20 years and is considered recession-proof.
  • Estée Lauder and L'Oréal are identified as the two leading players in the market, consistently gaining market shares from smaller companies.
  • We give Estée Lauder a "Strong Buy" rating, believing that the current issues are short-term and that a recovery is imminent. The recent stock correction is seen as an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Estee Lauder Shop

Baloncici

I always consider Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) and L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) as the best global cosmetics companies. They dominate both developed countries and emerging markets with diversified brands and distribution channels. It is difficult for any small cosmetics companies to

Alcon's quarterly organic growth

EL's quarterly results, Author's calculation

TravelSky China International Traffic

TravelSky Monthly Operating Data

TravelSky May 2023 Operating Data

TravelSky May 2023 Operating Data

Cosmetic Industry and EL Growth

L'Oreal 10Ks, EL 10Ks, Author's Calculation

EL DCF Model

EL DCF Model, Author's Calculation

EL DCF Model

EL DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Long-term Quality Growth . I am the curator of my own path, navigating the labyrinth of life with an independent spirit, unswayed by the currents of conformity.

Comments

