Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Richardson Electronics: A Good Choice For Growth Investors

Jun. 28, 2023 6:20 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.46K Followers

Summary

  • Richardson Electronics offers solid fundamentals, attractive ROCE, and growing financial metrics, making it a suitable investment for growth investors.
  • The company has a promising dividend policy and appealing valuation, but its lack of sufficient cash flows raises concerns about dividend sustainability.
  • RELL's undervalued status presents a good entry point for potential investors seeking a growth stock with strong fundamentals and returns.

Woman"s Hands Closing Microwave Oven Door And Preparing Food in microwave.

Jay_Zynism/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is involved in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare industries in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company is promising given its solid fundamentals, such as attractive ROCE and other

ROCE

YCharts

Total Return

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.46K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article has been researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.