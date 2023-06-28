Hercules Capital: The Tide Is Turning - Buy While It's Cheap (Rating Upgrade)

marrio31

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is a specialized business development company or BDC focusing on direct lending to venture and growth-stage companies. Its expertise lies in select markets, particularly tech, life sciences, and renewable energy. Investors new to HTGC are encouraged to explore my previous articles located here and here.

I had previously urged HTGC investors to capitalize on the battering in October 2022, as it fell toward a two-year low. The subsequent recovery occurred alongside the broad market recovery in the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY). However, it topped out in mid-February and was hammered in early March as investors bailed out due to the crisis that engulfed Silicon Valley Bank or SVB. As a result, it fell back toward its early October lows in two weeks, knocking out more than four months of gains over that period in price-performance terms.

However, that also created a bear trap or false downside breakdown, allowing astute dip buyers to return as HTGC's valuation fell back toward highly attractive zones again.

Accordingly, HTGC has continued its remarkable recovery from its March battering, as it recovered most of its March losses by early June 2023. The company's earnings release in early May also demonstrated that Hercules Capital remains well-positioned to capitalize on the gaps left by SVB in the venture and growth direct lending space.

In addition, its ability to raise equity well above its net asset value or NAV per share proffers the company a significant advantage against its BDC peers, who trade below their NAV per share. Therefore, coupled with its $1B of liquidity at the end of Q1, it provides the company leverage to fund its pending commitments for its portfolio companies.

The market has also acknowledged the strength of Hercules Capital and its focus on the venture and growth space, as it outperformed the leading BDCs within my coverage. Investors in HTGC have seen it outperform market leader Ares Capital (ARCC) stock since March 2023, as investors returned to support its valuation dislocation.

As such, HTGC's valuation has normalized with the rest of its broad capital markets peers, according to data from S&P Cap IQ. In addition, HTGC's net investment income or NII per share multiple of 7.5x has recovered closer to ARCC's 8x. During the March uncertainties, HTGC's valuation fell to about 6.3x, presenting a highly attractive bet for investors who spotted the contrarian opportunity.

My assessment of HTGC is still favorable at the current levels, even though the risk/reward is much less attractive than March lows. But, I don't expect HTGC to revisit those levels moving forward, as I don't belong to the group of perma bears, still sticking to their bearish thesis stubbornly. I had presented several updates to members in my service that the market bottomed out since October, as we returned to pick up the pieces in the unloved sectors, particularly in growth and tech stocks.

ARCC/HTGC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As such, I'm not surprised that ARCC has underperformed HTGC in price-performance terms since March 2023, as seen above. However, it's also important to note that ARCC/HTGC remains in an uptrend bias, suggesting that the recent underperformance could level off moving ahead. It corroborates my earlier point about why the entry opportunity might not be the most attractive for HTGC investors looking to add more shares.

Given HTGC's more concentrated exposure to venture and growth-stage companies, the most significant risks of market concentration remain. Moreover, while Hercules Capital's debt portfolio is 95.6% based on floating rates, the Fed is expected to be close to the end of its hiking regime. As such, the growth momentum that benefited its interest income over the past year is expected to normalize.

Also, with the Fed remaining hawkish, I believe the market is expected to demand a wider spread from the 2Y Treasury yield, which last printed at 4.75%. While HTGC's forward dividend yield of 10.9% is relatively attractive to its 10Y average of 9.6%, that was also set against a backdrop of much lower interest rates over the past ten years. As such, I think it's essential for investors to reflect a wider margin of safety against HTGC's 10Y historical valuation averages to incorporate these risks.

HTGC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding, HTGC's price chart shows promise that it likely bottomed out with the bear trap in March 2023. In addition, its relatively attractive valuation should underpin the return of dip buyers looking to add more positions following the recent pullback from its June highs.

If HTGC could stay above its 50-week moving average of MA (blue line), it would lend more credence to my thesis that HTGC has recovered its bullish bias. As such, it suggests that the market is confident that the opportunities from the recent banking crisis should help mitigate the normalization in its NII per share growth.

With constructive price action and a relatively attractive valuation, I upgrade my rating on HTGC.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

