Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Horizon Technology's 11% Yield Sustainable?

Jun. 28, 2023 6:49 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)2 Comments
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance, a business development company, currently offers an 11% dividend yield. The company invests in development-stage companies, particularly those with products already generating revenue and backed by established venture capital firms.
  • The sustainability of Horizon's dividends depends on factors such as market liquidity and the potential for a deep recession.
  • While I expect the company to sustain its dividend under most market conditions, I don't expect them to grow much either.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a business development company that currently pays a generous dividend yield of 11%. In this article, we will examine the sustainability of such dividends.

The company mainly focuses on funding development-stage companies and mostly

Chart
Data by YCharts

HRZN dividend history

HRZN dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Horizon's typical yield profile

Horizon's typical yield profile (Horizon Technology Finance)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.54K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
JasonMiles
Today, 7:20 AM
Premium
Comments (438)
Everything is always what if? How about just commenting on the conditions on the ground and in its current state… who knows what is down the road but a year ago everybody was calling for a recession… now everybody saying a recession could happen in six months… it never works out like that… just like the market doing great and then the next minute its in a bear market… nobody can speculate what is going to happen in the stock has been solid, but it seems like you needed something to write about so this is what you wrote about
B
Be A Man
Today, 7:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.78K)
The constant worry over a recession in light the positive economic data over the past week is getting a little worn out. Recession doom and gloom has been predicted for the past year snd a half. It’s almost as flawed as interest rate will come down soon. That’s a 2025 event, maybe. As Hrzn pays their 11% monthly this is an income stock, not a growth stock. If that is your objective your in the wrong place to begin with.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.