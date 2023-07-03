SPRE Vs. REET: Sharia Law Screen With REIT Focus
Summary
- This article compares the SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and the iShares Global REIT ETF, both of which focus on real estate investments.
- The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF tracks the performance of Shariah-compliant global real estate investment trusts included in the S&P Global BMI.
- The iShares Global REIT ETF tracks the investment results of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REITs Index, which includes publicly-listed REITs in both developed and emerging markets.
- With SPRE's concentration risks caused by holding under 40 REITs, its high fees for an index-based ETF, and it not proving itself on return compared to non-restricted REIT funds, I would only hold if the Sharia law restrictions were important to you as an investor.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
Introduction
This is my last in a series of three articles that compared a Sharia restricted ETF against one that invests in the same stocks without that limitation. The first two didn’t also narrow its investing universe by adding a sector focus, as this set does: Real Estate. The two ETFs reviewed, than compared, are:
Unlike the other comparison, which were favorable, only investors wanting/needing the Sharia law restrictions need hold the SPRE ETF.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF review
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global All Equity REIT Shariah Capped Index. The index includes all REIT securities listed in developed and emerging markets and included as constituents of the S&P Global BMI Shariah Index, a comprehensive global Sharia-compliant index of publicly-traded equity securities. SPRE started in 2020.
Source: seekingalpha.com SPRE
SPRE has $roughly $76m in AUM and comes with 59bps in fees. The TTM Yield is 4.17%.
Index review
S&P describes the index as:
The S&P Global All Equity REIT Shariah Capped Index is designed to track the performance of Shariah-compliant global real estate investment trusts (REITs) included in the S&P Global BMI, with a cap applied to ensure diversification among companies within the index.
Source: spglobal.com index
Also provided was some index characteristics.
The Methodology PDF provided details on how the index components are weighted.
Readers interested in the sector screens used can find those in the Methodology PDF listed above.
SPRE holdings review
Fidelity provides a breakdown of what the REITs sector allocations are.
Except for the minor cash positions, as expected, all 38 holdings are classified as REITs.
The top half of the portfolio drives the results as they are 96% of the weight, with the combined five biggest allocations being over 50% of the total weight. Despite having Global in the name, 96% of the portfolio is in US REITs.
SPRE distribution review
SPRE has paid $.067 each month since inception, earning a "B-" grade from Seeking Alpha.
iShares Global REIT ETF review
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REITs Index. The index is designed to track the performance of publicly-listed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (or their local equivalents) in both developed and emerging markets. REET started in 2014.
Source: seekingalpha.com REET
REET is much bigger at $3b in AUM and has a smaller fee of only 14bps. The TTM Yield is lower too at 2.52%.
Index review
FTSE Russell provides the following information on the index series that includes the one used by REET.
The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series provides investors with a comprehensive and complementary set of indices which range from regional and country indices, Dividend+ indices, Investment Focus indices and a REITs and Non-REITs series. The index series is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies engaged in specific aspects of the major real estate markets/regions of the world - Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.
Source: research.ftserussell.com index
For this specific index, I found these data points.
REET holdings review
To be consistent, I chose to use Fidelity's allocations, not those provided by iShares.
We see that REET is more balanced between the REIT sectors as SPRE is 44% in only one; Specialized REITs. REET lives up to its Global name with 29% of the portfolio in non-US REITs, compared to just 4% for SPRE.
Compared to SPRE's concentrated 38 holdings, REET holds about 350 REITs. For offset some of the currency risk, they hold cash positions in 20+ currencies besides the USD. Even with that large number of holdings, the Top 25 shown next are just over 50% of the total portfolio.
The smallest 175 positions only come to 8% of the portfolio, thus have little influence of how REET performs.
REET distribution review
I chose to show only five years of payouts as that chart better illustrates that REET skipped the December payment in two years of the last three years. Those omissions are reflected in the grade Seeking Alpha gave the ETF.
Comparing ETFs
Starting with market-cap and style, we see there are currently differences caused by the Sharia screens.
The screens result in SPRE's average market-cap being twice that of REET, $25b to $12b. SPRE has more weight in Growth stocks; REET in Value, where SPRE has almost none. Most stocks in both ETFs are classified as Blended.
Pulling from Morningside, we have these standard equity factors to compare.
Factor data supports SPRE's growth weighting versus REET's value weighting.
Since the start of 2022, thanks in part to rising interest rates, neither ETF has done well; both are off more than 13% in the past year. I added the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to show US-only REITs have not fared any better. With SPRE 96% in US REITs, VNQ is a good comparison ETF.
Seeking Alpha also grades and ranks US-based ETFs. Notice that despite the name, Seeking Alpha also does not consider SPRE to be a Global ETF.
Within their respective sub-class, REET ranks much higher against ETFs that Seeking Alpha thinks are equivalents, than does SPRE.
Portfolio strategy
Unlike what I found in my SPUS Vs. SPY: Sharia Screens Benefit Investors or HLAL Vs. VOO: Another Shariah ETF Beating An Unrestricted Large-Cap ETF articles, imposing the Sharia law restrictions in a REITs-only ETF has not provided investors with better results. That lagging of the S&P 500 index has been the case with most Large-Cap funds that have taken one of the dozen variations on the Index, the index many use to define the US stock market and the Holy Grail they then measure against to say they "beat the market". There are a few that have, one of which is the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT).
With SPRE's concentration risks caused by holding under 40 REITs; its high fees for an index-based ETF and it not proving itself on return compared to non-restricted REIT funds, I would only hold if the Sharia law restrictions were important to you as an investor.
