First Business Financial Appears Fairly Valued With A Negative Earnings Outlook

Earnings of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will most probably decline this year because of pressure on the margin as well as the normalization of provisioning for loan losses. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.02 per share for 2023, down 15% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a hold rating on First Business Financial Services.

Deposit Mix Trend to Curtail the Margin

In a sharp reversal of last year's trend, First Business Financial Services' net interest margin dropped by 29 basis points during the first quarter of 2023. The drop was mostly attributable to a surge in funding costs following a detrimental shift in the funding mix. Non-interest-bearing deposits dropped to 19.1% of total deposits by the end of March 2023 from 29.7% of deposits at the end of March 2022. Further deposit mix deterioration cannot be ruled out because rising interest rates will incentivize depositors to make the effort and shift their funds from non-interest-bearing accounts into high-rate accounts.

SEC Filings

Fortunately, the rising interest rates will materially boost the average earning asset yield as well. The results of the management's rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q Filing show that a 200-basis points hike in rates could increase the net interest income by 3.55% over twelve months.

1Q 2023 10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to dip by five basis points in each of the second and third quarters of 2023 before stabilizing.

PMI Indices Signal a Loan Growth Slowdown

The loan portfolio continued to grow strongly during the first quarter of 2023. I'm expecting the growth momentum to falter a bit in the year ahead due to macroeconomic factors. First Business Financial focuses on lending to businesses and corporations; therefore, the national purchasing managers index, PMI, is a good gauge of future credit demand. As shown below, the manufacturing PMI index has been in a contractionary phase (below 50) since the latter part of 2022. Further, the services industry is on the brink of a contraction.

Data by YCharts

Excluding 2020, the loan portfolio has grown in the mid-to-high-single-digit range in the past. I'm expecting loan growth to be at the lower end of the historical range in the last three quarters of 2023. For the full year, I'm expecting a loan growth of 7%. Further, I'm expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans for the last three quarters of this year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 1,597 1,695 2,117 2,215 2,419 2,597 Growth of Net Loans 7.7% 6.1% 24.9% 4.6% 9.2% 7.4% Other Earning Assets 245 262 246 276 304 425 Deposits 1,455 1,530 1,856 1,958 2,168 2,559 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 309 337 436 419 467 363 Common equity 181 194 206 232 261 285 Book Value Per Share ($) 20.9 22.8 24.6 28.0 31.7 35.0 Tangible BVPS ($) 19.5 21.4 23.2 26.5 30.2 33.5 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin Contraction, Provision Normalization to Drag Earnings

While the anticipated loan growth will drive earnings, the margin contraction will hold back earnings this year. Further, earnings will suffer due to the normalization of provisions for expected loan losses. For the last two years, First Business Financial Services has reversed a large part of its previous provisioning. This practice is unsustainable as allowances for loan losses have fallen to near multi-year lows. Further, the prospects of a recession this year will discourage the management from releasing its reserves for loan losses. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of $8 million for 2023, as opposed to a reversal of $4 million in 2022. My estimated provision expense for 2023 is around 0.29% of loans, which is the same as the average from 2017 to 2019.

Overall, I'm expecting First Business Financial to report earnings of $4.02 per share for 2023, down 15% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 67 70 77 85 98 109 Provision for loan losses 5 2 17 (6) (4) 8 Non-interest income 18 23 27 28 29 31 Non-interest expense 62 67 69 72 79 89 Net income - Common Sh. 16 23 17 35 39 33 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.86 2.68 1.97 4.17 4.75 4.02 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Appear Manageable

Due to the current banking crisis, First Business Financial Services has significantly increased the insurance coverage of its deposits. As a result, the company's uninsured deposits were down to 38.0% by the end of March 2023 from 43.9% at the end of December 2022. Despite the decline, the proportion of uninsured deposits in total deposits is still quite high. Fortunately, the liquidity available to First Business Financial is almost twice as large as the amount of total uninsured deposits, according to details given in the earnings presentation.

Further, the risk from unrealized losses is also manageable. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, unrealized mark-to-market losses on Available-for-Sale securities were as high as 9% of total equity outstanding.

Adopting a Hold Rating

First Business Financial Services is offering a dividend yield of 3.1% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.2275 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 22.6% for 2023, which is in line with the five-year average of 24.0%. Therefore, my earnings outlook presents no threat to the dividend payout.

I'm using the peer average price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value First Business Financial. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 0.9 and an average P/E ratio of 7.5, as shown below.

FBIZ SHBI UNTY TCBX CBNK Peer Average P/E ("ttm") 6.1 7.5 6.4 10.1 6.2 7.5 P/E ("fwd") 7.3 13.6 6.5 7.1 7.7 8.7 P/B ("ttm") 1.0 0.7 1.0 0.6 1.1 0.8 P/TB ("ttm") 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.6 1.1 0.9 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $33.5 gives a target price of $29.3 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 0.4% downside from the June 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.68x 0.78x 0.88x 0.98x 1.08x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 33.5 33.5 33.5 33.5 33.5 Target Price ($) 22.6 26.0 29.3 32.7 36.0 Market Price ($) 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 Upside/(Downside) (23.2)% (11.8)% (0.4)% 11.0% 22.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.02 gives a target price of $30.3 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 3.0% upside from the June 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 5.5x 6.5x 7.5x 8.5x 9.5x EPS 2023 ($) 4.02 4.02 4.02 4.02 4.02 Target Price ($) 22.3 26.3 30.3 34.4 38.4 Market Price ($) 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.4 Upside/(Downside) (24.3)% (10.6)% 3.0% 16.7% 30.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $29.8, which implies a 1.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 4.4%. Hence, I'm adopting a hold rating on First Business Financial Services.