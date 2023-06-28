Wall Street Breakfast: Ending The Drought

Ending the drought

Things are starting to defrost for the IPO market after being frozen for much of the past 18 months. Faced with rising interest rates, investors dumped high-flying growth companies by turning to more profitable alternatives, but as the rotation turns the corner, sentiment is now boiling over to public listings. The recent successful IPO of Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava (CAVA) continues to cook up optimism among issuers and bankers, with the stock soaring 107% over its initial pricing in less than two weeks of trading.



On tap: Set to debut this morning is Korean BBQ group GEN Restaurant (GENK), which is hoping to replicate the success of Cava. While it's a smaller IPO, there are another four listings this week that are set to raise over $300M each. The largest is Vesta Real Estate (VTMX), which develops and manages industrial properties in Mexico, but SA Investing Group Leader Donovan Jones is cautious about the company given the history of depreciation of the peso against the dollar. Other big deals to watch are Kodiak Gas Services (KGS), a natural gas compression outfit based in Texas, as well as for-profit thrift store operator Savers Value Village (SVV) and specialist insurer and reinsurer Fidelis (FIHL).



Another sign of how the market is broadening is that each of the coming IPOs is from a different sector. Many conversations are also taking place across the exchanges, centering around whether now is the time to gear up and go. "My phone is already ringing," declared NYSE (ICE) President Lynn Martin, adding there are plenty of "green shoots." She's also encouraged by signs of demand from institutional investors and noted one particular industry that has had a very positive reception.



Bullish signs: For those looking for exposure to the broader IPO market, the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) has returned 32% this year, compared to the 14% gain of the S&P 500. Renaissance Capital has even counted 46 U.S. IPOs YTD, up 21% from the same period last year, and firms have raised proceeds of $7.6B, up 91% from a year ago. While the Fed has recently suggested it would raise rates two more times in 2023, it did opt for a skip during its June meeting and is definitely taking its foot off the accelerator. Investors might also be eager to consider discounts or bargains on new shares, now that a recovery has been seen in many of the beaten-down names on Wall Street.

Export curbs

The U.S. is reportedly weighing new curbs on AI chip exports to China, marking the latest fight in the battle over silicon. Leasing of cloud services to Chinese AI companies may also be restricted, as well as other restraints on U.S. investment in China. The news pushed chip stocks lower before the bell, led by AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA). The latter's A800 chips, which were launched in response to last year's export rules, could be included in the new measures. (27 comments)

Stress test

The Federal Reserve is set to release the results of its annual bank stress tests later today following the recent banking crisis triggered by Silicon Valley Bank (OTCPK:SIVBQ). Despite the regional bank failures, experts anticipate the 23 lenders being tested will show capital in excess of regulatory minimums, securing their buybacks and dividends. "The stress test results will likely have fewer surprises as banks have learned to navigate the process more smoothly," said SA analyst Stephen Simpson. "The bigger unknowns are tied to Basel IV implementation and new post-SVB rules." (1 comment)

Dropping the axe

Three months after Credit Suisse's (CS) government-orchestrated rescue, UBS (UBS) is likely to fire over half of the Swiss lender's employees starting in July. Among those bearing the brunt of the layoffs include bankers, traders and support staff. Two more rounds of cuts have been tentatively planned for September and October, as UBS seeks to save $6B in employee expenses over the coming years. The developments follow layoffs at investment banking giants including Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) amid a slowdown in M&A activity. (2 comments)