Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crypto Staking With Ethereum: Liquid Staking Derivatives Are Taking Over

Jun. 28, 2023 7:18 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)LDO-USD, RPL-USD
Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
2 Followers

Summary

  • Liquid staking is an advanced form of crypto staking that allows staked assets to be tokenized and used in DeFi without needing to unstake the staked asset, with Ethereum leading the way.
  • The intersection of liquid staking and DeFi, known as LSDfi, is a rapidly growing market segment with significant growth potential.
  • Regulatory uncertainty poses a potential risk to the crypto staking sector, but Ethereum's dominance in liquid staking solidifies its position at the forefront of the crypto industry.
  • The current TVL in LSDfi protocols is small compared to the total addressable liquid staking market, indicating significant growth potential.
  • Regulatory uncertainty poses a potential risk to the crypto staking sector.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mandela Amoussou as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

World cryptocurrency. Ethereum coin in purple neon light close-up. Financial system of the future - Ukraine, Izmail 17.03.22

Oleksandr Shatyrov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Liquid Staking TVL Across Multiple Blockchains

Liquid Staking TVL Across Multiple Blockchains (twitter.com/CryptoRank_io)

2023 Q1 Crypto Industry Report by CoinGecko

2023 Q1 DeFi Ecosystem Overview (CoinGecko)

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
2 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.