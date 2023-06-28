Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Legal & General: Under-Appreciated Insurance Titan With Solid 8.6% Dividend Yield

Jun. 28, 2023 7:43 AM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNF), LGGNY1 Comment
David Huston
Summary

  • Legal & General is undervalued, trading at a 27.7% discount to fair value based on DCF analysis, with a PE of 6.6 and an 8.6% dividend yield covered twice by earnings.
  • The company has sustained an 11% CAGR in earnings and dividends for over 10 years, but concerns over new leadership and macroeconomic factors may be affecting its stock price.
  • Two suggested investment strategies include outright purchase of the equity or buying an equity position and systematically covering it when the stock is below the 185-day moving average.

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

The UK has not exactly been the poster child for stability. Since Brexit in 2016 roiled the financial markets and disturbed the place that Britain once held as the financial capital of Europe, it's been a difficult period

Legal and General annual report 2022

Legal & General annual report 2022

Legal & General Historical Growth Of Earnings, Book Value And The Dividend

Legal & General Annual Report 2022

Alpha Spread - LGEN DCF

Alpha Spread - LGEN DCF

The Conference Board LEI Index, 2023

The Conference Board LEI Index, 2023

Legal & General Annual Report 2022

Legal & General Annual Report 2022

macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

Stockcharts - David Huston

StockCharts - David Huston

ANG Traders

359 Followers
An MMT-based analysis of the equity markets

David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery.

Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNY, LGEN.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

timddeb profile picture
timddeb
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (1.12K)
third probable headwind is "windfall taxes". The next UK government is likely to tax succesful companies as a reward for doing well.
