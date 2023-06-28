Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mister Car Wash: Massive Margins And More Hiring Imply Undervaluation

Jun. 28, 2023 7:46 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
367 Followers

Summary

  • Mister Car Wash's scalable business model and high EBITDA margin make it an attractive investment opportunity, despite risks from inflation, limited suppliers, and potential loss of key employees.
  • The company's growth in net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and unit count, along with its focus on hiring and training quality employees, could lead to increased efficiency and free cash flow growth.
  • MCW stock price could trade at a higher level if Mister Car Wash continues to expand its network, acquire competitors, and maintain its strong financial performance.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shows a scalable business model and fat margins. It also appears to be coping well with the growing inflation. If the company continues to hire, as promised, and acquires other small competitors as noted in

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: Investor Relations

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
367 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.