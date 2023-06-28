Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mastercard Vs. Visa: What's In Your Wallet?

Jun. 28, 2023 7:51 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA), V4 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • Visa is still the largest US credit card network. Mastercard has traded at a premium for some time due to its higher returns on equity and returns on invested capital.
  • It appears a large part of the premium for Mastercard is due to accounting practice differences between Visa and Mastercard. Mastercard reduces its' equity capital base by not retiring shares.
  • I prefer to look at margins versus returns on capital. If both used the same accounting for buybacks, the ROIC chasm would not be as large.
  • Both have a similar emphasis on more B2B/C and G2C/B solutions is focused on international markets where digital payment systems are not yet commonplace among governments and businesses.
  • Both are excellent businesses and somewhat insulated from defaults on debt compared to banks.

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Paying With Credit Card In A Home Decor Store

miniseries

The two largest payment networks

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are the two largest payment networks in the US by purchase volume. While Visa is the largest, Mastercard has higher returns on equity and returns

Chart
Seeking Alpha MA growth

Seeking Alpha V annual growth rates

Chart
Chart
SeekingAlphamarginsVisa

Seeking Alpha MA margins

SeekingAlpha MA balance sheet

SeekingAlpha visa balance sheet

Seeking Alpha V dividend

Seeking Alpha MA div

visa network growth description

NY FED consumer debt

Visa 2022 10K payment network

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXP, V, MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 8:31 AM
For a purchase now, I prefer V. It's been stagnant for a couple of years and looks like it's ready for a breakout to new levels. Also it is a larger and more stable platform.
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 8:33 AM
@The Cardinal Thanks for reading!
t
tennkid
Today, 7:59 AM
Just buy both!!!
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 8:33 AM
@tennkid I got em both :)
