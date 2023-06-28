Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Suzano: Why Investors Should Consider Investing In This Pulp Industry Leader

Laurentian Research
Summary

  • Suzano S.A. is the leader in the pulp and paper industry, as demonstrated by my in-depth analysis of its margins and rates of turn.
  • However, SUZ trades at a significant discount relative to both industry peers and its estimated intrinsic value, and this discount is unjustifiable, even considering its domicile in Brazil.
  • The company presents a compelling bullish case for long-term investors to capitalize on the expected growth and upcoming rate cuts by the Brazilian central bank.
Logging truck with eucalyptus log for the paper or timber industry, Uruguay, South America

reisegraf

Would an investor who sees no problem investing in Netherlands-headquartered ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the world's dominant supplier of lithographic equipment for chipmakers, or Denmark-based Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a global leader in diabetes and obesity

The vertically integrated business segments of Suzano, including plantations, pulp business and paper business supported by logistics

Fig. 1. The vertically integrated business segments of Suzano, including plantations, pulp business and paper business supported by logistics (Suzano)

Production capacity and unit cost of hardwood and softwood pulp by country

Fig. 2. Production capacity and unit cost of hardwood and softwood pulp by country (modified from Suzano)

A group of select pulp and paper producers in terms of market cap, EV/EBITDA, P/E and P/CF multiples

Table 1. A group of select pulp and paper producers in terms of market cap, EV/EBITDA, P/E and P/CF multiples (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha)

A comparison of Suzano with a group of select peers in terms of gross margin, EBITDA margin, net margin, ROA, ROE and ROC

Fig. 3. A comparison of Suzano with a group of select peers in terms of gross margin, EBITDA margin, net margin, ROA, ROE and ROC (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha and financial reports released by various companies)

Annual revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, operating income, net income and FCF of Suzano

Fig. 4. Annual revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, operating income, net income and FCF of Suzano (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha and Suzano-released financial documents)

Actual and projected global end use consumption paper products

Fig. 5. Actual and projected global end use consumption paper products, where P&W stands for printing and writing (Suzano)

Stock chart of Suzano S.A., dividend back-adjusted, shown with the announcement of the Suzano Papel e Celulose-Fibria merger, production commencement of the Cerrado project, dates of dividend payments, and estimated intrinsic value

Fig. 6. Stock chart of Suzano S.A., dividend back-adjusted, shown with the announcement of the Suzano Papel e Celulose-Fibria merger, production commencement of the Cerrado project, dates of dividend payments (D), and estimated intrinsic value (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Comments (1)

Timothy Stabosz
Today, 8:37 AM
Very solid write up.

But wouldn’t it be better to wait for a pullback to $8 in the next market decline?
