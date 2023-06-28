Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Aims For Streamlined Growth And Remains Undervalued

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
174 Followers

Summary

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has reported a 39.51% YoY increase in Q1 revenues, reaching $13.66bn, despite a 57.25% decline in net income. The bank's strategy focuses on becoming a leaner, streamlined business with a focus on digitalization and geographic expansion across Asia and the US.
  • The bank is currently undervalued, with a net present value of $9.28 compared to its current price of $8.40, according to a discounted cash flow valuation. This undervaluation is also supported by Alpha Spread's intrinsic valuation, which calculates a base case fair value of $17.14.
  • However, SMFG faces potential risks including shifts in domestic monetary policy, global economic slowdown, and recessionary pressures. Despite these challenges, the bank's transformation into a leaner business and geographic expansion strategy are expected to enable long-term margin expansion and scale accretion.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

winhorse

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) is a Tokyo, Japan-based multinational megabank with operations across retail, corporate, and investment banking verticals.

As a globally systemic bank, SMFG is prone to the macro trends of the international banking industry. Therefore, SMFG aims to capture

Macro Environment

Sumitomo Mitsui FY23 Presentation

Lean Businesses

Sumitomo Mitsui FY23 Presentation

SMFG (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

SMFG (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Digitalization

Sumitomo Mitsui FY23 Presentation

Asia Strategy

Sumitomo Mitsui FY23 Presentation

Capital Plan

Sumitomo Mitsui FY23 Presentation

Price Target

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
174 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.