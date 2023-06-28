Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Finds It's No Fun To Be Half-Married

Jun. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ETAEL, AEL.PA, AEL.PB, ATH.PA, ATH.PB, ATH.PC, ATH.PD, ATH.PE, BAM, BAM:CA, BNRE, BNRE:CA
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield's insurance arm, Brookfield Reinsurance, has made a $4 billion takeover offer to American Equity Investment Life.
  • Uniting with Brookfield would help American Equity shareholders with a windfall.
  • Brookfield can only make its present bid because its target waived a contract preventing such an offer.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

Brookfield (BAM) is in search of commitment. The Canadian firm said on Tuesday that its insurance arm had made a $4 billion takeover offer to American Equity Investment Life (AEL), a provider of

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.