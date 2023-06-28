Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Dollar Regains Composure

Summary

  • The US dollar is rising against nearly all the G10 currencies, with the Antipodeans bearing the brunt after a softer-than-expected Australian inflation report.
  • The yen has steadied after extending its losses to new lows for the year.
  • The large Asia-Pacific bourses rallied, with the exception of China and South Korea.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 snapped a five-day drop yesterday and is extending the recovery today.
  • US equity futures are paring yesterday's gains.

Overview

The dollar is better bid today. It is rising against nearly all the G10 currencies, with the Antipodeans bearing the brunt after a softer-than-expected Australian inflation report. The yen has steadied after extending its losses to new lows for

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

