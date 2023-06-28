Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Giant With Potential For The Energy Transition

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan is a leading international mining company specializing in copper, gold, and molybdenum, with operations spanning multiple continents.
  • Despite fluctuating copper prices, FCX has shown resilience and profitability, benefiting from elevated copper prices in recent years and increased copper production.
  • The company's long-term growth potential remains promising, especially if China's economy shows signs of recovery, making FCX an attractive investment option.
  • The potential for a new stimulus package and revitalized economic growth in China presents a significant catalyst for copper futures and companies like FCX, offering further upside potential.
  • We believe FCX stock is a buy for the long term at its current valuation.

copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material

RHJ

Introduction

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is a leading international mining company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

With operations spanning multiple continents, including North and South America, Indonesia, and Africa, Freeport-McMoRan is renowned for its mining expertise and

European Energy Production Sources

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Europa Consilium

World Energy Production Sources

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Statista

Copper Futures

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Trading Economics

The Power Of Copper

FCX Investor Presentation

FCX Historical Financials -FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Seeking Alpha

FCX Historical Financials -FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Seeking Alpha

FCX peer comparison

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Seeking Alpha

Peer Comparison $FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Seeking Alpha

Peer Evaluation -FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Seeking Alpha

Short-Term TA -FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Tradingview

Long-Term TA -FCX

Prepared by Stock Info with data from Tradingview

Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 9:05 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (256)
N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
5 year uptrend. No reason it shouldn’t double in the next 5 years. Sitting above its 200MDA of $37.48. Needs to break $41 for continuation.
