"We are experiencing and addressing very specific but still temporary challenges" - Arkadiy Dobkin, Founder and CEO of EPAM

Introduction

As you may have seen, EPAM's (NYSE:EPAM) stock has dropped significantly, by 32% year-to-date, in stark contrast to many other tech stocks. The stock is down even much more from its all-time high set in 2021, almost 70%.

As you can see, it's down to the level when Russia invaded Ukraine and the Covid crash in March 2020.

The question then is if this is an opportunity to buy or not. That's what we will try to find out in this article.

The Numbers

In Q1, EPAM had revenue of $1.21 billion, up 3.4% and in line with expectations. The results were slightly above the company's guidance of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion.

A company that is supposed to have a growth stock only growing its revenue by 3.4%? Not a great sight. The numbers already look slightly better on a constant-currency basis: 4.9%, while there was also an impact of 2.2% because EPAM stopped doing business in Russia. In some sectors, the impact was quite big. In Financial Services, for example, EPAM's growth was 4.1% but would have been 12.5% without the impact of not doing business in Russia anymore.

Tech, usually a very strong segment, showed no growth, and Life Sciences and Healthcare were even down more than 10%.

If you look at geographies, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa still showed strong growth, at 13.3%. But the US, with 59% of revenue the most important geography, only grew 3.4%. And CEE, Central and Eastern Europe was down 70%.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.47, beating the consensus by $0.13 and EPAM's own guidance of $2.38 to $2.46. That's a good result. So, while revenue growth didn't look great, it was in line. EPS was above the consensus and still the stock dropped more than 10% after the earnings were released early last month.

What disappointed investors was guidance. EPAM lowered the expected revenue for the year from 'at least' $5.25 billion after Q4 to 'in the range of $4.95 billion to $5 billion.' For non-GAAP EPS, it guided for $10.60 to $10.80.

Guiding down is never great. But a month after the earnings, EPAM came out with another negative update of its guidance, now guiding for $4.65 billion to $4.80 billion. At the midpoint, that's already 10.5% lower than the initial guidance of $5.25 billion. The reason quoted was the 'further deterioration in the near-term demand environment.' It also lowered GAAP and non-GAP opening income guidance from 11.5%-12.5% to 11% to 12%.

Earnings per share for the full year were also guided down, from $10.60-$10.80 to $9.80-$10.20.

For Q2, revenue expectations were brought down from $1.195-$1.205 billion to $1.16-$1.17 billion. EPS is now expected to be in the range of $2.33 to $2.40 versus $2.38-$2.46 prior.

CFO Jason Peterson said this about the lower guidance on the conference call, but it's probably also applicable to the second guidance downgrade as well:

And so, while we get some of these incremental revenues from new clients, then we also have these offsets that are coming from larger clients looking to sort of trim their spend, and that's kind of the behavior that we see in Q2 and was more pronounced than we had expected when we guided in our way in February.

Three Reasons for the Slowdown

EPAM's founder and CEO Arkadiy Dobkin named several reasons for the problems, in an open and straightforward manner, as he usually communicates.

The first is of course the macroeconomic context. We see that from other companies as well. All companies cut wherever they can. And innovative projects often look like an easy cut. After all, these are projects which cost money and the reward may only be years later. All companies know they will have to do them eventually, but many will try to wait until the economy starts to do better. And if they proceed now, they often want discounts. Arkadiy Dobkin on the conference call:

We always stated that our customers are almost exclusively Global 2000 enterprises leading global platform companies and venture backed emerging tech firms who rely on EPAM to design, engineering and deploy a large scale transformational and digital engineering programs. Our work largely supports their disruptive business model, accelerates growth and specifically targets new product data and cloud platform development and modernization programs. (...) Exactly that type of work was largely responsible for a significantly stronger growth rate during the last few decades. Unfortunately, it is exactly those programs are all currently showing visible signs of weakness.

But he also mentions that EPAM lost some customers who are worried that EPAM won't be able to do the work because of the situation in Ukraine. While that is not true, the thought prevents some customers from committing to EPAM. CFO Jason Peterson emphasized again, just like in the previous conference call, that employees in Ukraine keep doing their work.

As highlighted during our Q4 earnings call, our operations in Ukraine have not been materially impacted and our teams remain highly focused

Founder and CEO Dobkin emphasized Ukraine will remain a central focus, but that EPAM will also continue to diversify internationally.

As part of our heritage and our core differentiation, Eastern and Central Europe delivery and most notably our Ukrainian operation will continue to be an cornerstone of our proposition. (...) As part of the global delivery strategy, we continue to focus on building out further our two currently fastest growing regions, India and Latin America.

The company has learned a lot from setting up new centers and says it can now do that in months instead of years, at the same level of quality. The war in Ukraine and the measures EPAM took to bring its employees to safety, impacted the margins. Management said it would do everything it could to bring "to bring the cost structure back to our traditional metrics in the near and medium time frame."

The third reason is new since March. EPAM has quite a few big customers in finance and with the bankruptcies of a few banks, of which Silicon Valley Bank was most noticeable, many banks and other financial players got very worried and saved money wherever they could. Transformative projects are easy to cut and that's the area EPAM is strong.

Management believes demand will come back, as companies need innovation to be competitive and successful. But when asked, they say clearly they don't know when. They believe it will be in quarters, not years, but what are they supposed to say, right?

Opportunity, M&A, and the Buyback

This is a rather long quote from Arkadiy Dobkin, but it's an interesting one, not just for EPAM but for many other companies as well.

Technology change and the disruption of traditional business models was the main growth driver during the last decades. During those decades, we saw only three relatively short recessional periods for the technology sector. There is simple evidence that those companies who invested in their digital transformation during these slow periods and those who adapted to new tech and applied new business models realized by the tech faster versus those who just focused on straight cost cutting become the new leaders in their markets. (...) For us each of those short downturns led to resurgence in demand for our unique retail services and consequently to our historical growth rates of 20 plus% and on very consistent long term basis. We believe that nothing changed from that trend and we are in the middle of another term when we about to adapt a new wave of technology impact. That is why we believe that the current situation is temporary and in line with the path on which we will see a similar comeback pattern.

I think this is important information. Arkadiy Dobkin said EPAM already deployed dozens of active use cases for large language models and generative AI.

Management also still believes that there will be a surge in demand in the second half of the year. CFO Jason Peterson explains why:

I mean there are still a handful of large deals that are out there, they were expected to generate revenues in the second half that are significant mainframe to cloud type engagements that will have significant revenues.

And for the mid-to longer term, Arkadiy Dobkin also sees a rosy future. The disruption we see now, makes that enterprises will need EPAM to implement complex technological projects, or younger players will disrupt them out of the market.

To position itself better for when the crisis is over, management is exploring M&A (mergers & acquisitions) intensely, and it said it was in discussions to acquire. Arkadiy emphasized this was not to boost the short-term and to make the numbers look better cosmetically. It's for the long term and strategic.

Management is also actively purchasing shares for the buyback program. CFO Jason Peterson said there was no predetermined number. And management didn't buy that much in Q1, just about $10 million. As a reminder, in February, the company started a $500 million share repurchase program. These are the conditions (my bold):

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of 24 months, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

These are the share buyback programs I like the most. They basically say: we will be as opportunistic as possible.

Don't forget that this is about the period I indicated here. Not buying back too much was a smart move if you see that the stock continued to go down.

I wouldn't be surprised if management decided to ramp up the buyback in the second quarter. After all, the stock price is at the levels when the Russians invaded Ukraine and the COVID crash lows. But if you look at revenue over that period, it has gone up considerably, from about $2.5 billion at the time of the COVID crash to almost $5 billion.

My Thoughts

I think no sugarcoating is needed. EPAM is not going through a great time. Revenue growth is stalling and profitability is still good, but not as good as it was. The extra guidance update to lower numbers again shows this clearly. Management says it doesn't know when the bottom will be, but expects it to be in Q3, Q4 or Q1 2024. Of course, we can't look into the future. But even if the crisis would last longer, it's not a big problem for EPAM.

EPAM is financially very strong and it puts its money to work by buying back stock in an opportunistic way. It generated strong free cash flows of $578 million in the last 12 months and has an even stronger balance sheet, with just $28 million of debt and $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents. On top of that, it has almost a billion in accounts receivable, and just $28 million (again, that same number) in accounts payable. In other words, financially, EPAM is a powerhouse.

Arkadiy Dobkin has shown before he can guide EPAM through crises and I'm sure he will do the same now and again EPAM will come out stronger. While the picture doesn't look great now, companies will have to resume transforming and adapting to the new reality. AI and LLM (large language models) are transforming the world, and if you want to survive and thrive, you'll have to adapt and innovate. That's where EPAM comes in.

I'm not optimistic for the next quarters but I think that's priced into the stock price as well. The forward PE is now 22. Except for the lows caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Covid, this level has not been reached since 2017, although there was a very short tick during the so-called "Saas-copalypse" of the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you look at Seeking Alpha's Quant rating, you see a strong sell. With 1.44, EPAM's stock scores awfully.

To me, long-term investing is also buying great companies when they see temporary problems. I think EPAM is in that situation. Could it be that EPAM underperforms in the next year? Absolutely! And there the Quant rating could be 100% right. But right now, I am still convinced EPAM is a great long-term stock to own.

It may feel awful to hold this stock for the next year or maybe longer, depending on the general economy. But I think, looking back, this could look like a great period to accumulate carefully. "Carefully" because there's little to no certainty in investing. Could this be the crisis that finally breaks EPAM's streak of success that has been going on for 25 years? To me, it's unlikely, but it's impossible to rule it out completely.

Buy-Hold-Sell Scale

Right now, I see EPAM as a light buy. If you buy, you shouldn't expect any appreciation any time soon, in my opinion, although the market is always unpredictable. But for the long term, I think the problems EPAM sees now are temporary and so, I might nibble a bit at the stock. I won't add too much, though, as the risk is more elevated now than it was before.

I thought the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be EPAM's biggest problem, but the macroeconomy and the failing banks added to the headwinds. Up to now, the quality is still high, the company is financially very strong and management has shown it can survive crises, so that gives me confidence enough to see how this evolves. But I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock struggle in the coming quarters.

I'm a long-term investor and I prefer to hold stocks for much longer than a few quarters, and this may be that contrarian moment to start a position, but you shouldn't expect this stock to make it easy on you. Being contrarian sounds like a good idea, but few have the long-term patience needed to do it.

In the meantime, keep growing!