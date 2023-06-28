Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills: Promising Opportunity With A High Price Tag

Jun. 28, 2023 9:14 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
52 Followers

Summary

  • General Mills holds a 3.60% market share in the global food market, which is expected to grow from $9.24 trillion in 2023 to $13.11 trillion in 2028.
  • The company's focus on snacks, cereals, convenient meals, and other segments is projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.38%, in line with overall market growth.
  • General Mills may rely on mergers and acquisitions for returns due to its smaller size compared to rivals like PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Unilever.

Fort Wayne - vers avril 2017 : General Mills Distribution Centre exploité par Exel, Inc. II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

The worldwide food and beverage market is expected to grow at a pace of 7.25%. Among all of those markets, the ones in which General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) operates are expected to grow

Projections of the Worldwide Food Market

Projections of the Worldwide Food Market (Statista)

Growth of General mills's Markets

Growth of General Mills' Markets (Author's Calculations based on Statista)

Organic Food Share of the World2ide Food Market

Organic Food Share of the Worldwide Food Market (Statista)

Financials

Financials (Author's Calculation)

Debt

Debt (Author's Calculation)

Revenue & Operating Profit

Revenue & Operating Profit (Author's Calculation)

Gross Margin

Gross Margin (Author's Calculation)

Seeking Alpha's Relative Valuation

Seeking Alpha's Relative Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Assumptions

Assumptions (Author's Calculation)

DCF Part 1

DCF Part 1 (Author's Calculation)

DCF Part 2

DCF Part 2 (Author's Calculation)

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
52 Followers
Started investing since age 16, started with factoring, a fixed income instrument. I am new to stocks with 11 months of experience. I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor in Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.