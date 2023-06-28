Justin Sullivan

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) strategic pivot to cloud infrastructure in recent years is starting to payoff. The accelerating adoption of solutions offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ("OCI"), alongside incremental AI momentum, as corroborated by its robust fiscal four quarter results, have collectively sent the company's shares towards all-time high levels this month. We believe Oracle's pivotal strategic focus on cloud infrastructure exhibits idiosyncratic advantages that make it poised to benefit further from two emerging industry trends - namely, cloud spend optimization and multi-cloud adoption.

While continued market share gains in cloud will be a key value accretive factor for the stock, its eyewatering rally this year - which has doubled Oracle's market value from its September bottom - likely nears levels that would require incremental catalysts to reinforce durability. At 5.9x estimated sales and about 21x estimated earnings, the Oracle stock trades close to its large cap technology and internet peers at current levels. As such, we await opportunities on any pullback that might be imminent given the resurgence of "market-led softness" over a potential extension of tightening financial conditions ahead.

Increasingly Structural Demand for Optimization

Cloud spend optimization is becoming a top priority for enterprise end markets - not just in response to currently uncertain macroeconomic conditions, but rather a structural reprioritization of corporate IT spending strategies. Hence, lower total cost of ownership ("TCO") has become an invaluable competitive advantage for constituents across the broader cloud-computing supply chain.

And Oracle's Gen2 OCI has been a gamechanger for the budding division, addressing its end markets' growing "do more with less" mentality as cloud optimization trends take precedence. Specifically, Gen2 OCI's reliance on remote direct memory access ("RDMA") network technology to facilitate "high-throughput and latency-sensitive workloads" at optimized cost and performance has been a competitive advantage for driving incremental adoption of its solutions.

As discussed in detail in a previous coverage, the advent of increasingly complex workloads in the data-driven era has made accelerated computing more relevant than ever before. Essentially, accelerated computing combines the capabilities of both GPUs and CPUs within the data center infrastructure to enable low-latency, high-performance, and cost-efficient processing of massive workloads, including conversational AI services like ChatGPT.

Specifically, CPUs typically processes computing tasks in a "serial fashion" - or one task at a time - which can be slow in addressing demanding requirements from massive workloads and increase latency…Meanwhile, data center GPUs have been a common accelerator used to complement data center CPUs in creating accelerated computing platforms. Unlike CPUs, GPUs execute computing tasks in a "parallel fashion" - or multiple tasks across multiple processors at a time - reducing latency in processing massive workloads stemming from the advent of AI technologies implemented across wide-ranging applications from recommender systems like social media algorithms to conversational services like customer service chatbots. By combining accelerators like GPUs with the CPU in accelerated computing, the former effectively takes on the "highly complicated calculations" in parallel, while delegating the remainder of tasks on the latter in sequential formation to speed up execution times, while also improving energy efficiency. Source: "AMD: Opportunities in Generative AI and Accelerated Computing"

And accelerated data centers typically require "tens of thousands" of GPUs in order to address the computing capabilities required by massive workloads such as training AI and large language models. Yet, scaling these "GPU clusters" to address the low-latency, high-performance and cost-efficient requirements of complex workloads is no simple task, as linking them together represents a science of its own in order to optimize the performance of accelerators and not risk "neutralizing the value of spending $10,000 on the best processors".

For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) has spent "several hundred million dollars" alone in finding a solution for linking the tens of thousands of Nvidia (NVDA) graphics processors needed to power the supercomputer used in facilitating ChatGPT-creator OpenAI's cloud-computing needs. AI processor leader Nvidia has also been keen on introducing proprietary networking technologies, such as "NVLink" and "InfiniBand", in order to "improve scalability for multi-GPU system configurations" and enable realization of its hardware's optimized performance for supporting next-generation computing requirements. And Gen2 OCI's use of RDMA technology on top of Nvidia's GPU nodes is designed to "scale up to 32,000 GPUs" and deliver ultra-fast processing of complex workloads at scale.

RDMA is essentially in a nutshell, is a technology that allows for data transfer or network transfer communication that bypasses CPU, goes from one machine to another without any CPU interference. And this allows things like GPUs [to] communicate at extremely low latency, high bandwidth with low overhead from a CPU perspective. Source: blogs.oracle.com

The incorporation of said technology across OCI has enabled a TCO advantage that allows customers to do more with less, effectively addressing increasing cloud spend optimization demands across its end markets:

And in the cloud, since you pay by the minute, if you run twice as fast, and we do, you pay half as much. What is especially interesting in today's world is that all of Oracle's cloud data centers have a high-bandwidth, low-latency RDMA network that is perfectly optimized for building the large-scale GPU clusters that are used to train generative large-language models…we cost half as much, half as much. We run twice as fast, we cost half as much. But sometimes we do run a lot more than twice as fast. And we cost a lot less than half as much. Source: Oracle F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

And Oracle's strategic partnership with Nvidia in designing "RDMA superclusters" to support "very large number of GPUs" required for high scale workloads remains critical in sustaining its TCO advantage within the increasingly competitive hyperscaler landscape. It is also one of the core drivers of OCI's accelerating growth in a decelerating market, as observed across Amazon's AWS (AMZN), Microsoft's Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform / "GCP" (GOOG / GOOGL) tepid performance in recent quarters amid the uncertain IT spending environment and optimization trends, underscoring durability to Oracle's continued market share gains.

So we have huge cost advantages, huge cost advantages across a broad portfolio of applications…So we have a lot of people moving from AWS to our cloud for infrastructure services, a lot of people continuing to move from SAP to Fusion. We're seeing that migration, and we're taking a lot of market share from our competitors. Source: Oracle F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

Oracle's TCO advantage, combined with its strategic partnerships with reputable AI names spanning Nvidia and enterprise AI start-up Cohere, also bolsters its prospects in capturing the incremental cloud TAM that is expected to ensue from burgeoning interest in the subfield of generative AI. Specifically, generative AI is expected to expand the TAM for cloud-computing by driving incremental demand for high-performance computing capacity to facilitate both the development and training of large language models, as well as the deployment of related applications.

The recent burst of momentum over the adoption of generative AI is also expected to "accelerate the pace of migrating workloads" to the cloud, and alleviate industry concerns of maturation as the enterprise cloud spending segment shifts focus towards optimization. Recent research from Bloomberg Intelligence highlights as much as $1.3 trillion worth of growth opportunities stemming from the advent of generative AI, with "demand for infrastructure needed to train AI models" - such as OCI - expected to be a main driver in related spending estimated at "$247 billion by 2032", underscoring the massive headroom for incremental adoption ahead for Oracle as the company continues to expand its global cloud footprint.

Increasing Multi-Cloud Adoption

Enterprise IT strategies are also becoming increasingly focused on multi-cloud adoption to partake in benefits that include "risk mitigation, reliability/redundancy, multi-function availability, and most importantly, cost-efficiencies". In a recent sentiment check survey performed by RBC Capital Markets, close to 90% of corporations that have begun their respective transitions to the cloud have indicated the use of "multiple public cloud providers", while more than half are using "three or more".

While AWS, Azure and GCP remain the top three hyperscaler choices, Oracle's distant fourth place in the mid-single-digit percentage range in terms of global market share is rapidly catching up. Specifically, AWS and Azure have been long been the dominant choice for enterprises of all sizes, large and small, in their respective cloud migration strategies. AWS was the "top primary public cloud vendor" for medium- ($1 billion to $2 billion annual revenue) and small-sized (< $1 billion annual revenue) enterprises, with a market share of 58% and 49%, respectively, in each segment. Meanwhile, Azure has gradually risen to the top as the preferred public cloud vendor amongst large enterprises ($5+ billion annual revenue) with a 58% share. And the increasing adoption of a multi-cloud strategy is bound to favour hyperscalers like GCP and OCI with smaller market shares more, as they become the most reliable secondary public cloud vendor choices amid customers' diversification away from sole reliance on their primary public cloud vendors that are typically Azure or AWS.

Specifically, Oracle's "cross-cloud interconnect" ability with Azure across 12 of its public cloud regions is likely to bode favourably with customers' growing demands for "multi-cloud capabilities". By interconnecting its public cloud regions with Azure, OCI is able to address existing and prospective customers' multi-cloud strategies without compromising on its ability to deliver low TCO, and high-performance benefits. Additionally, Oracle Interconnect for Azure will likely improve OCI's capture of incremental AI-driven demand, given Microsoft's "AI dominance" helped by its investment in OpenAI.

Final Thoughts

OCI's accelerating market share gains amid a slow-growing demand environment remains a bright spot for Oracle. In addition to its proven ability in capturing secular demand for cloud computing solutions, OCI is also well-positioned to benefit from the incremental AI boost, which its partnerships with key contributors to the nascent technology - such as Nvidia, Azure and Cohere - stand to reinforce. Yet, with the stock currently trading at about 6x estimated sales and 21x estimated earnings, which is in line with peers exhibiting a similar fundamental growth profile, Oracle's optimistic outlook ahead has likely already been priced in. In the meantime, there are also company-specific, as well as market-driven challenges over the immediate-term that would need to be addressed to reinforce the stock's resilience at current levels. These include market expectations for further monetary policy tightening, which would dull the lustre of Oracle's future cash flows, as well as persistent secular weakness in its legacy core businesses such as the winding-down of on-premise database demand, and moderating hardware sales, which accelerating OCI growth is only just starting to compensate for.

Three years ago, I shared with you that our own business transformation had reached a crossover point as our fast-growing businesses had eclipsed the size of our declining businesses. And as a result, this would inevitably drive revenue growth acceleration going forward. Source: Oracle F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

While Oracle continues to demonstrate strength to its underlying business prospects, particularly on its OCI strategy which is likely to benefit from industry optimization trends and increased multi-cloud adoption, markets are likely to pivot to a "wait-and-see" approach on the stock as it nears fair value at current levels.