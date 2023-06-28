Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Global Jets ETF Soars On Strong News From Delta Air Lines

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The U.S. Global Jets ETF, which invests in major US and international passenger airline companies, saw unit prices rise by 4.4% on June 27th, bringing its return for the past month to 10.8% and year to date to nearly 18.2%. This growth is largely attributed to a 6.8% increase in shares of Delta Air Lines, the ETF's largest holding, following optimistic projections revealed at the company's 2023 Investor Day.
  • Delta Air Lines' management expects air travel spending in the US to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, reaching 1.3% of the country's GDP. They also highlighted the growth of household wealth among high-income travelers, who account for roughly 75% of all air travel spending, and supply constraints in the industry which could allow companies to charge more for their services.
  • The airline industry is also expected to benefit from lower fuel costs, with Bank of America raising its forecast for earnings per share across the sector for 2023 due to the expectation that lower fuel costs will boost profits. As a result of the news and my findings, I am assigning a soft 'buy' rating to JETS.
Businesswoman traveling on an airplane to a business destination

Susumu Yoshioka/DigitalVision via Getty Images

June 27 proved to be a really attractive day for most anybody invested in the aviation space. One particular measure of this industry that focuses on major airlines is U.S. Global Jets ETF (

ETF Data

ETF.com

Presentation

Delta Air Lines

Presentation

Delta Air Lines

Presentation

Delta Air Lines

Prices

Author - EIA Data

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

