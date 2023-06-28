Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toronto-Dominion And Scotiabank: Debt Cycle Nears Its End

Jordan Sauer
Summary

  • As excessive debts collide with higher interest rates, the Canadian economy may be headed for deleveraging.
  • In extreme cases, amortization periods for Canadian mortgages have reached 70-90 years.
  • I'll assess the collapse of TD's First Horizon deal, potential loan losses, and balance sheet liquidity.
  • In the decade ahead, I project returns in the range of 8% per annum for TD and BNS (Spoiler alert: Rating upgrade).

Canadian national debt or budget deficit, financial crisis concept, 3D rendering

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

The End Of Canada's Long-term Debt Cycle

In Canada, debt has been growing faster than income for many years now. I believe Canada is now nearing the end of its long-term debt cycle, an event which only comes

U.S. Household Debt Service As Payments A Percentage Of Disposable Income

U.S. Household Debt Service As Payments A Percentage Of Disposable Income (FRED)

Private Debt As A Percentage Of Nominal GDP - Canada

Private Debt As A Percentage Of Nominal GDP - Canada (CEIC)

Household Credit Market Debt To Disposable Income - Canada

Household Credit Market Debt To Disposable Income - Canada (Trading Economics)

Chart
Data by YCharts

5000 Years Of Interest Rates

5000 Years Of Interest Rates (Business Insider)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Jordan Sauer
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

