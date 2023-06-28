Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) distributes wastewater and fire protection products to municipalities and private water companies. Their product portfolio includes valves, fittings, retention basins, manholes, geosynthetics, and meter accessories. CNM recently announced its Q1 FY23 results. I will analyze its Q1 FY23 results and discuss its growth potential in this report. I assign a hold rating on CNM.

Financial Analysis

CNM recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. The net sales for Q1 FY23 were $1.5 billion, a decline of 1.5% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the decline was mainly due to a reduction in new residential lot development. But I think the decline in revenues is not a matter of concern because the sales in Q1 FY22 had grown by 51%, which is significant, and to keep up with such a growth rate is quite difficult. So I think the revenues recorded in Q1 FY23 were also attractive. Their gross profit margin in Q1 FY23 was 27.8% which was 26.3% in Q1 FY22. I think the rise in gross margin was due to the utilization of low-cost inventory and accretive acquisitions.

CNM's Investor Relations

The net income for Q1 FY23 was $133 million, a decline of 2.9% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the decline was mainly due to increased interest expenses and higher SG&A expenses. I am impressed by the financial results of CNM, mainly due to the improvement in the margins, which shows that management is dedicated to the improvement and profitability of the company. I mentioned earlier that revenue decline is not a concern, and I think the recorded sales in Q1 FY23 are still impressive.

Technical Analysis

TradingView

CNM is trading at the $29 level. In the last three months, the stock has risen more than 30% and is looking bullish, but I have a concern if we look at the candles, the price action that has been formed is almost like a 90 degrees move with no correction, which is not good because I believe no matter how bullish the stock is, or even if there is great strength in the stock, movements like these aren't likely to sustain themselves. There is a resistance zone at $30.6, and looking at the strength in the stock, I believe the price might reach $30.6 soon. But I believe the stock might start correcting from that level because of the resistance, and a correction is highly likely to happen after a great momentum. Hence, I would advise not to buy the stock at current levels because there isn't enough the stock has to offer technically now.

Should One Invest In CNM?

Looking at CNM's valuation, I will use EV/Sales and EV/EBIT ratios to determine its valuation. The EV / Sales ratio can be calculated by dividing enterprise value by the annual revenue, and EV/EBIT ratio is calculated by dividing enterprise value by the EBIT. CNM has an EV/Sales (FWD) ratio of 1.07x compared to the sector ratio of 1.67x and has an EV/EBIT (FWD) ratio of 10x compared to the sector ratio of 14.97x. Both ratios clearly indicate that CNM is undervalued, and if we look at its growth rate, CNM has outperformed its competitors. Their revenue growth (YOY) and three-year revenue (CAGR) are higher than its competitors, which is impressive, and that's why I think CNM is undervalued.

Seeking Alpha

Their revenue grew by 25% in Q1 FY21 and 51% in Q1 FY22, and FY22 revenue grew by 33%, which is quite significant. But to maintain this growth rate is quite difficult, and it will take quite some work to boost the revenue growth and to expand the business and boost the revenue growth in Q1 FY23; they deployed over $400 million for acquisitions and share repurchases, and they completed three acquisitions in Q1 FY23. In addition, management is focused on margin improvements and taking steps like utilization of low-cost inventory, which improved their gross margins in Q1 FY23, and with the easing of price inflation, I expect the margins to continue to improve in the coming quarters. But talking about the revenue growth, looking at the acquisitions and investments done by the company, I expect the FY23 revenue might surpass FY22 revenue, but I believe the revenue growth rate of FY23 will not be as significant as it was in FY22 and FY21. Still, CNM looks good for the long term.

Their growth trajectory looks solid, and improving margins makes it more attractive. But after looking at its technical chart, I think a correction might happen in the stock. Hence, I assign a hold rating on CNM.

Risk

They rely on external freight carriers to convey some of their products. They may not always have access to third-party freight carriers, and in some cases, particularly in the event of unfavorable market conditions or transportation infrastructure breakdowns, they might not be able to carry their products at commercially appealing prices. For instance, the United States is currently dealing with a scarcity of certified, experienced commercial truck drivers, which has affected their suppliers' capacity to ship products to them and their capacity to ship products on schedule. There can be no assurance that this shortfall will be resolved soon, and they might be unable to find alternate freight transportation forms. Their business or financial state could suffer severely if the freight carrier capacity in their specific regional markets were to shrink.

Bottom Line

CNM has been performing exceptionally well, and its margins have been improving. In addition, they have outperformed most of their competitors in the past three years, which shows how strong the company is. I think they are looking strong for the long term; however, its technical chart suggests that a correction might happen in the stock. Hence, I assign a hold rating on CNM.