La-Z-Boy: Own A Piece Of This Undervalued And Well-Run Company

Jun. 28, 2023 9:42 AM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)
Summary

  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated is an undervalued company with strong operating performance and cash generation ability in the home furnishing space.
  • The company has a long track record, pays dividends, and is expected to benefit from the post-COVID environment and demographic shifts.
  • Risks include potential softness in consumer discretionary spending due to heightened interest rates and changing consumer tastes.

Magasin de la-Z-Boy dans les meubles de vente comté de Fairfax, en Virginie, chaises de bureau avec entrée extérieure boutique avec signe, logo, portes

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is an undervalued company despite strong operating performance and cash generation ability. This is a very established name in a mature industry that is performing well. I'm personally a fan of companies

LZB Brands

LZB Brands (LZB 2022 10-K, Author Notes)

The Finley Gliding Recliner, one of the most popular selling models

The Finley Gliding Recliner, one of the most popular selling models (LZB Website)

LZB Segments & Functions

LZB Segments & Functions (LZB Investor Presentation)

LZB Revenue Growth vs. Peers and US GDP

LZB Revenue Growth vs. Peers and US GDP (FRED, Company Financials)

Consumer spending on furniture

Consumer spending on furniture (FRED)

Migration into/out of cities over 250k

Migration into/out of cities over 250k (Brookings Metro)

% of Millennial First Time Homebuyers

% of Millennial First Time Homebuyers (Freddie Mac)

Global Hide Prices

Global Hide Prices (FRED)

Lumber & Wood Price Index

Lumber & Wood Price Index (FRED)

LZB Annual Revenues

LZB Annual Revenues (Finbox)

LZB Operating Income & Margin

LZB Operating Income & Margin (Finbox)

LZB 4Q'23 Earnings vs. Author Estimates

LZB 4Q'23 Earnings vs. Author Estimates (Company Financials, Author Estimates)

LZB Dividends

LZB Dividends (Finbox)

LZB Diluted Shares

LZB Diluted Shares (Finbox)

LZB Target Price

LZB Target Price (Author Estimates)

LZB Valuation vs. Peers

LZB Valuation vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

LZB Author Estimates vs. Street

LZB Author Estimates vs. Street (Seeking Alpha, Author Estimates)

LZB Model Assumptions

LZB Model Assumptions (TIKR, Author Estimates)

LZB Base, Bull & Bear Scenarios

LZB Base, Bull & Bear Scenarios (Author Estimates)

Self proclaimed value investing enthusiast. My approach can be described as contrarian with a view from the top down, mainly from a US economic perspective - industry leaders in out of favor industries or names hit hard that cause fundamental dislocations. I focus on cash generation and earnings over the next twelve months for most companies I look to invest in, with the exception of financials which more focused on book value. My sector expertise is largely in financials with over 10 years experience consulting and rating banks, insurance companies and payments firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LZB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

