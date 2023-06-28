Midyear Outlook: Anticipating A Brief, Shallow Economic Slowdown

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

As we enter the back half of this year, it’s time to share our midyear outlook. We continue to live in extraordinary times as many developed economy central banks continue to focus their efforts on curtailing the worst inflation experienced in decades. This has helped exert downward pressure on inflation but has also brought about a meaningful slowdown in global growth and some financial accidents, including several US regional bank failures. However, against this backdrop, we see some resilience in many economies, especially in services.

Base-case scenario: Bumpy landing

Our base case anticipates a relatively brief and shallow economic slowdown as inflation continues to moderate and monetary policy tightening nears an end.

United States. We continue to believe the US is likely to avoid a substantial broad-based recession. Instead, we expect some weakness in the second half of this year as policymakers accomplish a bumpy landing, but we anticipate activity will nevertheless remain relatively resilient. In the US, we believe rate hikes are ending and inflation will continue to fall significantly, albeit imperfectly. As we enter 2024, we expect a more positive growth outlook to unfold as the US economy recovers.

We continue to believe the US is likely to avoid a substantial broad-based recession. Instead, we expect some weakness in the second half Eurozone and UK. In our view, the eurozone and UK are likely to follow a pattern similar to the US, but with a lag. A variety of forces have helped sustain European economic momentum so far in 2023, but we expect tightening financial conditions to weigh on credit growth over time, helping to reduce inflationary pressures but also causing a significant economic slowdown.

In our view, the eurozone and UK are likely to follow a pattern similar to the US, but with a lag. A variety of forces have helped sustain European economic momentum so far in 2023, but we expect tightening financial conditions to weigh on credit growth over time, helping to reduce inflationary pressures but also causing a significant economic slowdown. China. In contrast with many major developed market economies, China is in a markedly different place in its cycle - a “bumpy takeoff” of sorts. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions has driven a meaningful, though uneven, recovery. The reopening has been largely benefiting the services component of the economy, while slowing growth momentum globally has meant weaker-than-hoped manufacturing activity. Nevertheless, China remains a bright spot with subdued inflation and a robust growth outlook. We expect continued accommodation from the People’s Bank of China and some fiscal stimulus.

In short, we believe we are at a policy peak, that disinflation is underway, and that a relatively brief global economic slowdown is occurring, but we expect markets to soon look past this episode and begin to discount a future economic recovery.

Implications for markets. We call this scenario a bumpy landing because there would continue to be some economic damage - more significant for some countries than others. In this environment, we anticipate near-term outperformance of somewhat defensive asset classes such as high-quality corporate bonds and structured credit, as well as growth and quality equities, especially technology, consumer products and services. We also favor Asia equities given our growth outlook for China and other Asian countries.

However, we expect markets to soon discount an economic recovery that could lead to the outperformance of more “risk-on” asset classes such as high yield credit and cyclical and smaller-cap equities.

Downside scenario: Hard landing

We believe there is the possibility of a downside scenario - a “hard landing” - in which global growth is hit harder, starting with a recession in the US that cascades into other economies.

Implications for markets. In this environment, we anticipate very defensive asset classes would outperform. This includes cash, long-duration sovereign bonds, and defensive equities such as consumer staples and health care stocks. We would also anticipate gold performing well in this environment.

Upside scenario: Smooth landing

We also believe there is the possibility of an upside scenario - a “smooth landing” - in which inflation moderates more rapidly, monetary policy impacts growth less than expected, and the global economy is relatively unscathed.

Implications for markets. In this scenario, we anticipate riskier asset classes would outperform, including high-yield credit, European and emerging markets, cyclical and smaller-cap stocks, and industrial commodities.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, we continue to see signs that the bumpy landing scenario is the most likely one. However, there are significant risks when central banks tighten aggressively. We recognize there is the potential for more financial accidents and that there can be collateral damage, such as increased stress on the commercial real estate sector. In addition, there continue to be significant geopolitical risks. We will remain vigilant, following economic data closely, and will revisit our outlook and update as needed.

A note on Russia

As noted above, we’re watching geopolitical risks closely, and those risks were front and center this past weekend with the news of a military rebellion in Russia (which was soon halted). We don’t expect any major direct or immediate effect on the global economy or markets from the situation, but we will continue to monitor it closely, given that it does have potential implications for some asset prices, especially some commodities. We think these risks are worth bearing in mind, but we would not yet favor adjusting any portfolio allocations because of them.

Right now, we just don’t have enough information to know what the future is likely to hold. Among the possibilities to watch:

There is some chance that Russia might not renew Ukraine's grain export arrangements, which could cause some volatility in soft commodity prices.

Russia could try to sell more oil in Asia to pay for domestic or military priorities, and Asian buyers may try to drive a harder bargain given the instability.

It’s possible that instability in Russia could translate into an earlier end to the war, which could be positive for European risk assets.

Or, instability in Russia could intensify, increasing geopolitical risk concerns and driving up the price of “safe haven” asset classes such as gold and US Treasuries.

We will continue to follow the situation closely and provide updates.

With contributions from Arnab Das, Paul Jackson, Brian Levitt, Ashley Oerth, David Chao, Tomo Kinoshita and Andras Vig.

Important information

NA2971593

Header image: Shannon Fagan / Getty

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.

In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.

Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.

The health care industry is subject to risks relating to government regulation, obsolescence caused by scientific advances and technological innovations.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Investments in companies located or operating in Greater China are subject to the following risks: nationalization, expropriation, or confiscation of property, difficulty in obtaining and/or enforcing judgments, alteration or discontinuation of economic reforms, military conflicts, and China’s dependency on the economies of other Asian countries, many of which are developing countries.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Junk bonds involve a greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

Commodities may subject an investor to greater volatility than traditional securities such as stocks and bonds and can fluctuate significantly based on weather, political, tax, and other regulatory and market developments.

Fluctuations in the price of gold and precious metals may affect the profitability of companies in the gold and precious metals sector. Changes in the political or economic conditions of countries where companies in the gold and precious metals sector are located may have a direct effect on the price of gold and precious metals.

Monetary policy tightening includes actions by central banks to lower inflation.

Safe havens are investments that are expected to hold or increase their value in volatile markets.

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June 26, 2023. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

©2023 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved

Midyear outlook: Anticipating a brief, shallow economic slowdown by Invesco US