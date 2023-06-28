Shana Novak

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), a leading luxury fashion e-commerce company, has faced significant challenges in the past year, leading to a decline in its market value. These challenges were mainly due to broader economic conditions that affected its growth and caused financial losses. Last March, I predicted a rebound in FTCH stock as I thought the reasons behind the company's lackluster performance in 2022 would reverse in 2023, paving the way for Farfetch to thrive this year financially. The Q1 earnings report, released on May 18, helped this cause, triggering a significant rally in Farfetch stock. The rally may have lost some steam afterward, but a closer look at the recent earnings report and recent macroeconomic developments suggests FTCH is well-positioned to move higher aided by strong earnings momentum. The updated valuation model confirms these findings.

Q1 Progress Amid Challenges

Farfetch reported Q1 results on May 18, showing some progress despite facing challenges. Although the company experienced negative impacts from currency exchange rates and a challenging market environment, there were some positive developments as well. For instance, quarterly revenue exceeded analyst expectations while losses were narrower than predicted.

Management has named 2023 the "Year of Execution," aiming to achieve profitability through expanded partnerships, new product launches, and improved international penetration.

In the first quarter, Farfetch's revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $556.4 million, driven by growth across its platforms. The company's inventory improvements, partnerships with brands like Reebok, and strong in-store sales contributed to this growth. Notably, Farfetch added 500,000 new customers in Q1, up 2% sequentially bringing the total to nearly 3.99 million active consumers.

Exhibit 1: Active consumers and Marketplace order growth

Q1 earnings presentation

Management highlighted strong overall digital platform growth in Q1, with revenue increasing by 6.5% to $421.5 million driven by digital platform services first-party revenue which increased 28.2% YoY. On the other hand, third-party revenue in digital platform services decreased by 5%. The brand platform revenue saw a 13.9% increase to $114.5 million, while in-store revenue rose by 9.6% to $20.5 million.

Farfetch's gross merchandise value for the quarter reached $931.7 million, a 0.1% increase compared to the previous year. However, the digital platform GMV experienced a 1.2% decrease to $799.7 million. This decline was attributed to factors such as increased markdown sales, currency exchange losses, and a shift in customer demand toward lower-priced products. Brand platform GMV increased by 10% to $109.7 million, and in-store GMV rose by 3.8% to $22.3 million driven by the expansion of New Guards stores in the past year, along with strong performance from existing stores on a like-for-like basis.

Farfetch also made progress from a profitability and cash flow perspective, with adjusted EBITDA losses improving by 2.9% YoY to $34.7 million in Q1. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from negative 8.2% to negative 7.3% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Exhibit 2: Adjusted EBITDA margin

Q1 earnings presentation

For the full year, the company expects group GMV of approximately $4.9 billion, digital platform GMV of roughly $4.2 billion, brand platform GMV of approximately $0.6 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1% to 3%. The launches of Reebok and Ferragamo are expected to drive growth in GMV and revenue starting in the second quarter.

Although the company continued reporting losses and decelerating growth for Q1, a few underlying business metrics reveal Farfetch’s strengthening position in the luxury e-commerce market. Farfetch enjoys a high customer retention rate, with an increasing number of customers upgrading to higher tiers in its loyalty program. The private client retention rate remained above 90% with an average order value staying above $1,100 in Q1, indicating strong engagement and spending. This broad and valuable customer base continues to attract luxury brands and boutiques to partner with Farfetch.

During the earnings call, Farfetch CEO José Neves expressed great enthusiasm about the recent AI developments and highlighted that Farfetch is already at the forefront of AI in the luxury industry, boasting strong in-house data science, AI, and machine learning teams. Farfetch's partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has provided access to the most advanced version of ChatGPT and the company is focused on developing concrete applications of ChatGPT specifically tailored for the luxury sector. This significant development has the potential to enhance search capabilities, discoverability, storytelling, and personalization on the platform.

China Shows Marked Improvement And Growth Potential

It’s not surprising that Farfetch faced challenges from the suspension of trade in Russia and the slow recovery of demand in mainland China due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Farfetch marketplace reported growth of 18% in Q1 excluding the impact of Russia and China, compared to 12% in Q4 2022. There were signs of improvements in China and other markets.

China is a significant player in the luxury market and has seen a remarkable surge in demand for luxury goods over the past five years, doubling in size between 2019 and 2021. According to a report by consulting firm Bain & Co., Chinese consumers are projected to make up nearly half of the global luxury market by 2025. However, the growth story came to an abrupt halt in 2022 due to strict zero-COVID policies and prolonged lockdown measures, resulting in a 10% year-over-year decline in personal luxury sales in 2022 to 425 billion yuan or $5.2 billion. This also marked the end of a five-year period of exponential growth. Foot traffic at Chinese malls took a significant hit as well, decreasing by 30% to 35% in 2022.

Exhibit 3: China personal luxury sales

Bain & Company

While all luxury categories were affected to varying degrees in 2022, those with a stronger online presence fared relatively better. Luxury beauty, for instance, with a 50% online penetration, only contracted by 6% in 2022. In contrast, segments with lower online penetration, such as watches, experienced a more significant decline of 20% to 25% compared to 2021. Fashion and lifestyle categories also faced challenges, with a decline of 15% to 20%. Jewelry and leather goods performed relatively better, with a decline of 10% to 15%.

Exhibit 4: China luxury sales by category

Bain & Company

The Chinese luxury market is undergoing a period of recovery aiming to regain momentum and tap into the significant potential it holds as a crucial player in the global luxury industry with luxury spending making a remarkable rebound, surpassing the country's overall economic recovery. According to the New York Times, retail sales of jewelry, gold, and silver in March experienced a staggering surge of 37.4% compared to the same period the previous year. This growth was more than three times higher than the overall rebound in retail sales and marked the best March on record for jewelry sales in China, showcasing the industry's resilience and strength. Notably, this surge occurred outside of the traditional gift-giving season preceding Chinese New Year, making it even more noteworthy.

Given this trend, industry experts are optimistic about the future of luxury spending in China. Claudia D'Arpizio, a senior partner at consulting firm Bain, estimates that the number of middle and high-income consumers in mainland China will double to 500 million by 2030. Furthermore, D'Arpizio adds that China will account for approximately 40% of global luxury purchases by that time. According to a recent PwC report, China's luxury market will reach RMB 816 billion in 2025 accounting for about 25% of the global luxury market share. These projections highlight the immense potential and significance of the Chinese market in the luxury industry's landscape and the growth opportunities available for leading market players such as Farfetch to tap into a growing consumer base.

Exhibit 5: Global luxury market size

PwC

During the Q1 earnings call, Mr. Neves mentioned that he witnessed a strong appetite for luxury goods during his recent visit to China and Hong Kong. With Mainland China currently accounting for less than 10% of Farfetch's overall business, there is significant potential for further growth. As part of the strategic efforts, the company extended its partnership with Harrods and launched Harrods.cn, providing a personalized e-commerce channel for Chinese luxury consumers.

While China holds significant growth potential, heavy reliance on one market can be problematic. One potential challenge is the complex relationship between the United States and China. If this relationship becomes more complicated, there is a possibility of sanctions, tariffs, or even boycotts that could directly affect Farfetch. The U.S. has already started targeting Chinese companies for various reasons, including limiting reliance on China and concerns about data privacy. If this battle intensifies, it would disrupt Farfetch’s operations and might affect the import of goods. Furthermore, China's regulatory landscape is constantly evolving, particularly concerning large corporations, technology, and e-commerce companies. If stricter regulations are implemented, Farfetch may need to comply with additional requirements, which could result in increased expenses and operational complexities.

Global Prospects

In the U.S., Farfetch’s GMV declined in Q1 as expected due to reduced marketing investment. However, Farfetch saw an increase in the number of active customers, and the decline in GMV was less severe than in Q4 2022. The company expects the promotional dynamic to moderate throughout the year, leading to growth in the U.S. market during the second half of 2023.

Farfetch registered positive growth in the wider Americas region, driven by its Brazilian and Mexican businesses. A recent study shows that the luxury goods market in the United States is projected to generate sales of $116.6 billion in 2023, reflecting an annual increase of 6.7% which is half the growth rate compared to the previous year. Among the various luxury products, footwear currently holds the top position in popularity within the U.S. market. Approximately 47.3% of American adults have reported purchasing footwear from luxury brands in the past year. Following closely behind are handbags and leather goods, including purses, belts, and wallets, with 46.2% of consumers having bought branded leather goods in the previous 12 months.

Exhibit 6: U.S. luxury goods market

Oberlo

The Europe and Middle East region also showed improvements, with double-digit year-over-year revenue growth excluding Russia. Core European markets such as France, Italy, and Spain contributed to this positive trend.

The U.S. and China remain Farfetch’s top markets that are experiencing increased orders across the Farfetch Marketplace. These positive developments, coupled with recent brand launches and progress in profitability and cash flow initiatives, confirm that Farfetch remains on track to deliver its 2023 plan.

Farfetch Valuation

I prefer to use discounted cash flow models for growth companies as these models provide the much-needed flexibility to play with the assumptions more freely to get a better picture from a valuation viewpoint. After digesting the Q1 numbers and recent macroeconomic developments including the comeback of China, I have updated some of my revenue and margin assumptions for Farfetch. Below are the updated revenue expectations.

Fiscal year Projected revenue Implied growth rate 2023 $2.81 billion 21.3% 2024 $3.47 billion 23.8% 2025 $4.05 billion 16.5% 2026 $4.37 billion 8% 2027 $4.72 billion 8% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's estimates

Farfetch has guided for adjusted EBITDA margins of between 1% to 3% in Fiscal 2023, and I believe this is attainable given that the company's operating cost base showed improvements in Q1. Below are my revised estimates for EBITDA margins.

Fiscal year EBITDA margin estimate 2023 1.1% 2024 3% 2025 4.5% 2026 5% 2027 8.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's estimates

I expect the company's CapEx to average around 6.7% in this period, and to be on the safer, conservative side, I used an average tax rate of 28% in my model, which represents a worst-case scenario for Farfetch. I build my valuation models with the aim of finding the most conservative intrinsic value estimates for growth companies as a lot could go wrong for these companies at any time. Hence, such a high tax rate assumption.

Based on a WACC of 10.5% and an exit revenue multiple of 1.5, Farfetch's intrinsic value estimate comes to $9.30 per share, which implies an upside of 65% from the current market price.

Takeaway

Farfetch is navigating through a difficult phase after outpacing the industry with a 25% compound annual growth in sales between 2019 and 2022. The company's focus on accelerating revenue growth, active consumer growth, and strategic partnerships yielded positive results in Q1. The two important markets in luxury fashion are also recovering, positioning the company for a return to profitability and positive free cash flows. The company's established presence in China positions it to benefit from the increasing demand in the region, aligning with its 2023 plans. However, Farfetch's expansion in other markets has been comparatively slower. Moreover, the escalating complexities between the two largest markets, the United States and China, raise questions about the extent to which Farfetch can truly benefit from the growth of the Chinese market in the future. While Farfetch has successfully differentiated itself from its formidable competitors, the company needs to diversify its market presence and tap into emerging markets within the luxury fashion industry to scale the business enough to enjoy sustainable profits in the long run.