Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wayfair: Lowering Rating To 'Sell'

Jun. 28, 2023 10:57 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)RH, WSM
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • W stock has surged by 85% since April.
  • W has gained market share as some peers sacrifice share in order to keep pricing power.
  • The company's expectations for positive EBITDA in Q2 despite negative sales growth could be optimistic.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Back in April, I wrote that while the furnishings industry is facing headwinds, with Wayfair (NYSE:W) down -70%, I was neutral on the name. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed higher, up nearly 85%. Let's catch-up on the name.

W Revenue

Company Presentation

W Cost Cutting

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.6K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.