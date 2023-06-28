Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JetBlue Airways: Cost Improvements Should Push Cash Flows Higher

Daniel Jones
Summary

  • JetBlue Airways is currently undergoing a potentially beneficial acquisition of Spirit Airlines. Despite regulatory concerns, I believe the deal will likely go through.
  • The airline industry, including JetBlue, suffered significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with drastic drops in revenue and passenger numbers. JetBlue's revenue has since recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but the bottom line is still struggling.
  • I remain cautiously optimistic about JetBlue's future, with potential fuel cost reductions and the potential benefits of the Spirit Airlines acquisition. Despite short-term pain, I believe the stock is currently cheap and give it a soft 'buy' rating.
Airline Industry Rebounds After COVID Pandemic

Bruce Bennett

One of the more interesting players in the airline space these days is JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). In addition to the fact that the company is attempting to complete its acquisition of Spirit Airlines (

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fares and Other Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

TSA Data

Author - TSA Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fares

JetBlue Airways

Margins

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fuel Prices

Author - EIA Data

Comments (1)

bluedriver
Today, 11:43 AM
Thanks for a good article and good analysis.
