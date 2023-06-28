Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CIK And DHY: Why These Corporate Bond CEFs Belong In Most Income Portfolios

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We highlight our strategy of allocating to a pair of sister High Yield corporate bond CEFs Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond across our portfolios.
  • Specifically, allocating to this pair of funds and doing an occasional rotation between them can deliver double-barreled performance via two independent sources of alpha.
  • Our lazy-man approach to rotating across these funds has, in effect, more than doubled the yield on offer across these funds.
  • The funds themselves continue to perform very well and stand out for their strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on June 19.

In this article, we highlight a closed-end fund, or CEF, investment strategy that we use across income portfolios. In short, it relies on holding one of two strong-performing similar

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
9.24K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Today, 11:46 AM
Premium
Comments (4.45K)
I've had CIK for a good while and last month I doubled up, just before it started its current rise. I don't always get this lucky but I like this fund. One of the few bond funds wherein I have a nice unrealized gain. Thanks for the update.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.