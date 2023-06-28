Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets - "Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China."
  • Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030.
  • NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.
  • Gratomic signed commercial partnership and sales agreement for up to 7,260tpa of Aukam Vein Graphite. Black Rock signed binding offtake and US$10m prepayment agreements with POSCO.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Black electric car charging at night

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the June edition of the Graphite Miners News.

June saw very depressed flake graphite and spherical graphite prices. The longer-term picture looks much better for graphite, with demand forecast to surge this decade.

It

Fastmarkets' latest price assessment for graphite flake, 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, was $750-770/t on March 2

Fastmarkets

graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022

BMI

Macquarie Research (March 2023) forecasts flake graphite deficits starting in 2025 and growing larger to 2030

Sovereign Metals courtesy Macquarie Research

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast for clean energy metals

IEA

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines

BMI

Benchmark breakdown of the supply chain estimated costs needed to reach 2030 battery cell demand estimates

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Natural graphite and AAM demand will increase three and five times, respectively, over the next 10 years

Syrah Resources presentation courtesy BMI Q1, 2023

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.2K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], MAGNIS ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES [ASX:MNS], ZENTEK LTD [TSXV:ZEN], LEADING EDGE MATERIALS [TSXV:LEM], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.